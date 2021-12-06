Man accused of shooting Dickinson couple was held at gunpoint by neighbors until police arrived

Police in Dickinson say the person accused of opening fire at a married couple is the father of the male victim.

According to police, the suspect, Chad Dick, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the double shooting that happened at about 8:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Pin Oak Drive.

The victims, who police identified as Hillary and George Dick, were taken to HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake Hospital where they were stabilized for their injuries. George was hit in the stomach, while Hillary was shot in the arm, police added.

In responding to the incident, Dickinson police said they were called to a home where the couple, their two children and the suspect all lived. Officers arrived to find neighbors holding the suspect at gunpoint.

Police added the children, who were inside the home when the shooting happened, were not harmed.

Investigators are still looking into the motive for the shooting, but they said an altercation or argument took place before the couple was wounded.