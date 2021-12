While it’s been a decade since he’s been part of the Mauston prep wrestling team, Tom Miller has always been involved with the sport of wrestling. After serving as head coach of the Golden Eagles from 1997-2011, he’s served as the president of the Mauston Youth Wrestling Club since his resignation 10 years ago. Now following the resignation of coach Colin Dolata, whom he coached to a WIAA Division 2 state championship at 130 pounds in 2011, Miller is back again leading the Golden Eagles this winter.

WWE ・ 9 DAYS AGO