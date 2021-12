Cavs-Jazz is an interesting style matchup. The way the Jazz play defense — with Rudy Gobert sitting in the middle and eating space — vs. how the Cavs play two bigs and look to work inside (they are fifth in shot attempts at the rim, per Cleaning The Glass) is going to result in some head-to-head battles. Who comes out on top more often might define the game.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO