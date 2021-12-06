ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blount County, TN

BMH COLUMN; Screenings for heart disease can prevent future problems

By Blount Memorial Hospital
Daily Times
 4 days ago

With the end of the year rapidly approaching, it’s time to put the money in your flexible savings account (FSA) to good use. Of course, you could always use those pre-tax dollars on things like routine check-ups and additional pairs of glasses, but you also could consider taking steps to protect...

www.thedailytimes.com

Living Smart

The researcher said symptom 71 percent of women have a month before a heart attack

You might think all cardiovascular failures accompany chest agony or uneasiness in your left arm, yet throughout the long term, research has shown that what Hollywood shows you with regards to a coronary episode may not be near the real world. Investigations have discovered that not exclusively are these indications not trademarks for all patients, but rather ladies experience diverse respiratory failure manifestations than men. What's more, much of the time, warnings can manifest a long time before the genuine cardiovascular occasion, if you realize what to search for. Milestone research from the American Heart Association (AHA) on coronary failures among ladies observed that 95% of them foster new side effects a month before the occasion that disappear after their coronary failure, and 71 percent share a similar unpretentious manifestation.
henryford.com

White Coat Syndrome: How To Manage Increased Heart Rate At The Doctor's

If your heartbeat quickens and your breaths get shorter every time you visit the doctor, you're in good company. An estimated 20% of people with borderline blood pressure levels suffer from what some people call "white coat syndrome." Named for the coats healthcare providers often wear, white coat syndrome causes blood pressure levels to spike during physician visits.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Miami Herald

Aspirin may raise heart failure risk if you have one of these conditions, study says

A new study suggests people with heart failure or any risk factors for the condition should think twice before taking aspirin. Research on nearly 31,000 people found aspirin use was associated with a 26% increased risk of a new heart failure diagnosis in people with at least one health condition, including smoking, obesity, high cholesterol, heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Blount County, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee Health
County
Blount County, TN
Columbian

People with heart disease can exercise – carefully

LONDON — It might seem that a steady regimen of rest and relaxation is the best course of action for someone with heart disease, but staying active is essential for the heart and overall health. Elijah Behr, M.D., a cardiologist at Mayo Clinic Healthcare in London, explains why and how even people whose conditions put them at higher risk of cardiac arrest can exercise safely.
WORKOUTS
nachicago.com

Drink More Water to Help Prevent Heart Disease

Staying well hydrated throughout life could reduce the risk of heart failure, according to a study presented at the European Society of Cardiology 2021 Congress. Researchers from the U.S. National Institutes of Health reported that people that drink sufficient water every day have a reduced risk of the thickening of the heart’s left ventricle. Their conclusion was based on the analysis of 26 years’ worth of serum sodium levels in 15,792 middle-age Americans. Higher serum sodium concentration in midlife was associated with heart failure and left ventricular hypertrophy 25 years later. Few people meet daily hydration recommendations (54 to 71 ounces for women and 67 to 101 ounces for men). According to the researchers, when people drink less fluid, the concentration of sodium in the blood increases, and the body attempts to conserve water by activating processes known to contribute to the development of heart failure. “The findings indicate that we need to pay attention to the amount of fluid we consume every day and take action if we find that we drink too little,” says study author Natalia Dmitrieva.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Peripheral arterial disease: Hospital readmissions common, often potentially preventable

About 10 percent of patients hospitalized in Australia and New Zealand with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) unexpectedly return to hospital within 30 days, often for potentially preventable reasons, according to research published today by the Medical Journal of Australia. Early symptoms of PAD include limb pain during movement, and progression...
WORLD
#Heart Attacks#Coronary Artery Disease#Hypertension#Coronary Heart Disease#Bmh Column#Fsa#Blount Memorial Hospital
MedicalXpress

Novel system invented for preventing cardiovascular diseases, non-invasively

Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of death globally. Monitoring of lipid in patients with coronary heart disease (CHD) is important for decreasing the incidence of cardiovascular events. The traditional indicator, Low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), is prone to false positives in specific conditions, while invasive routine blood lipid detection fluctuates with the influence of diet, exercise, weight.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
earth.com

Study confirms: plastics contribute to heart disease

Researchers at the University of California Riverside, led by biomedical scientist Changcheng Zhou, have found evidence that plastics contribute to high cholesterol and cardiovascular disease. Scientists already knew that exposure to some plastic chemicals, such as bisphenol A and phthalate plasticizers, may increase risk of heart disease in humans. To...
HEALTH
nachicago.com

Eat Walnuts to Reduce Bad Cholesterol and Heart Disease

Healthy older adults that ate about a half cup of walnuts every day for two years gained a modest reduction in low-density lipoprotein (LDL), the “bad cholesterol”, reports a study of 636 people from San Diego’s Loma Linda University. Other risk factors for heart health—small LDL particles and intermediate-density lipoprotein—also decreased, signaling a lower chance of cardiovascular events. “Many people are worried about unwanted weight gain when they include nuts in their diet,” says study co-author Emilio Ros, M.D., Ph.D. “Our study found that the healthy fats in walnuts did not cause participants to gain weight.”
NUTRITION
bcm.edu

Evenings with Genetics addresses genetic testing and heart disease

Can genetic testing shed light on your risk for cardiovascular disease? A Baylor College of Medicine cardiologist will address this question and more at an upcoming Evenings with Genetics virtual seminar on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m. During the hourlong webinar, Dr. Christie Ballantyne, professor of medicine and section...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Healthline

Long COVID Can Cause Heart Problems Along with Breathing Difficulties

In a new study, researchers reported that 35 percent of participants with long COVID experienced breathing difficulties a year after contracting the virus. They said that this condition can be caused by heart problems as well as lung issues. Cardiac issues are common among people with long COVID. They said...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Clean Eating

This is the Perfect Bedtime for a Lower Risk of Heart Disease

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Regular, restful shut-eye is key for keeping yourself healthy. Bad sleep, insomnia and nights of tossing and turning can wreak havoc on your focus, your energy levels and your well-being. But now, experts are saying you have to head to bed at just the right time – or else your heart health might suffer. And whether you’re a night owl or an early bird, you’re probably going to want to switch up your usual sleep schedule to lower your risk for cardiovascular disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Newswise

Exercise during Middle Age May Prevent Age-related Chronic Diseases

Newswise — Rockville, Md. (December 9, 2021)—Middle-aged endurance athletes have better control of blood pressure and higher arterial elasticity (a noninvasive measure of cardiovascular risk) than sedentary adults in the same age group. They also displayed comparable levels of these factors compared to young adults, thanks to regular aerobic exercise, according to new results from a joint study by physiologists in Texas and Japan. The findings offer strong indications that improvements in blood pressure control and vascular elasticity may contribute to better cerebral blood flow regulation in middle-aged people. The study is published ahead of print in the Journal of Applied Physiology and has been chosen as an APSselect article for December.
WORKOUTS
kxnet.com

New study says COVID-19 can lead to heart problems, high blood pressure

As health experts continue to research the short- and long-term effects of COVID-19, a new study says the virus can lead to heart problems. According to Johns Hopkins University, when someone contracts the virus, their immune system sometimes attacks healthy tissue, including the heart. The virus can also attack cells...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WAPT

New cardiology screening can help detect, monitor heart conditions

JACKSON, Miss. — There’s a new cardiology screening system at the University of Mississippi Medical Center that can help pinpoint and monitor heart conditions. "It can help us really understand your full risk of not only heart disease and heart risk, but also comorbid conditions," said Dr. Bradley Deere.
JACKSON, MS
WTAX

Study: Feed your dog just once a day to prevent future health problems

University of Washington researchers polled information from over 20,000 pet owners. About eight percent of dog owners reported only feeding their pet once each day. These dogs scored 0.63 points lower on a test for cognitive dysfunction compared to dogs who were fed more often. The dogs fed once a day also had a 59 percent lower risk of having liver issues, and 35 percent lower chance of having gastrointestinal disease, as well as lower risk for kidney/urinary issues, orthopedic problems, and dental concerns. Still, researchers acknowledge the study had limitations, but note if their findings are supported by future studies, it could be wise to revisit the currently predominant recommendation that adult dogs be fed twice daily. (Yahoo)
PETS
moneytalksnews.com

Did the Pandemic Raise Your Risk of Heart Problems?

As Americans locked down to protect themselves from COVID-19, they may have harmed their health in an unexpected way, according to the American Heart Association. From April to December 2020 — the main part of the pandemic and associated lockdowns — average increases in blood pressure each month ranged from 1.1 to 2.5 mm Hg higher for systolic blood pressure and 0.14 to 0.53 higher for diastolic blood pressure, compared to the same time period in 2019, according to new research published in the AHA scientific journal Circulation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Prevent Heart Disease: Bad Eating Habits You Should Change Today

Eating habits are important for a healthy heart and circulatory system. If you want to protect your heart and avoid cardiovascular disease, it’s important to know about which food habits to avoid in order to stay healthy. Here are some eating habits that can lead to heart disease. Skipping...
HEALTH

