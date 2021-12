Coming off a three-game winning streak, the mood in Toyota Center has been more jovial of late. Gone is this feeling of uneasiness and in is the feeling of stress-free basketball. Winning, even on a small scale, alleviates so much pressure for NBA teams, and the Houston Rockets are a good example of that right now. After an intentionally light practice, the Rockets were all smiles as they approached media for their regular appearance.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO