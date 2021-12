A Las Vegas rookie chronicles his first time in Sin City originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Welcome to what is definitely a self-indulgent but also hopefully entertaining live blog, where I'll be writing about my first trip to Las Vegas. Follow along as I explore all that this sleepy, quiet town has to offer on Friday and Saturday ahead of the Washington Football Team's battle with the Raiders on Sunday. The most recent posts will be at the top of the story. — Pete Hailey.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO