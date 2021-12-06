Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 12/05

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the New York Jets are 2.5 point underdogs on the road against the Houston Texans on Sunday. That’s a pretty fair spread. These two teams are roughly equally bad. This one’s a tough game to pick. Zach Wilson will be back under center. Has he learned anything in the several weeks he was forced to sit and watch other quarterbacks run this offense, often with much greater success than Wilson had? There’s really no way to know the answer to that question ahead of time. If Wilson has learned some valuable lessons then the Jets might be in good shape in this game. If Wilson keeps making the same old mistakes then this may be another disappointing turnover-fest. I’m a Jets fan, so without any evidence to support this, I’ll go with my wishful thinking. I’ll say Wilson comes out a better quarterback than when he left, and the Jets benefit. Upset special: Jets over the Texans.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO