Real Madrid is primarily a buying club, that focuses more on recruiting the best talent from various countries across the globe. Few players do stutter in the process of pursuing their dreams at Real Madrid, but there will always be players who grow up to become one of the best players in their respective positions and also become club legends in the process. Real Madrid provides the perfect platform for players to fulfill their potential, which is one of the reasons why Real Madrid is a dream club for a lot of footballers.

SOCCER ・ 14 DAYS AGO