ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: The Complete Sixth Season

By Ryan Stark
digitalchumps.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisclaimer: Warner Bros. Home Entertainment provided us with a free copy of this Blu-ray/DVD that we reviewed in this blog post. The opinions we share are our own. “Season Six brings the Legends their most bizarre challenge yet. After a decadent night celebrating their victory over the Fates, they discover that...

digitalchumps.com

Comments / 0

Related
fangirlish.com

‘Legends of Tomorrow’ 7×07 Review: “A Woman’s Place is in the War Effort!”

Legends of Tomorrow 7×07 “A Woman’s Place is in the War Effort!” is once again a reminder that in the 1940s, it sucked if you were a woman (especially a woman of color.) The more things change, the more they remain the same sadly. Not only that but now the Legends have to deal with evil robotic versions of themselves trying to kill them. Important social commentary about the past with insane, off-the-wall theatrics mixed in? Yes, this is truly Legends of Tomorrow at its most Legends-y. So let’s dive into “A Woman’s Place is in the War Effort” by talking more about the MVP of the episode, Astra…
TV SERIES
Decider

How The CW’s Wild ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Spinoff ‘Beebo Saves Christmas’ Came to Be

Even if you’re a fan of The CW’s DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, animated spinoff Beebo Saves Christmas is a weird idea. Premiering tonight on the network, the hour-long, animated special doesn’t feature any of the Legends characters, or any superheroes at all. Instead, it’s a relatively straight-up animated, musical Christmas special with one, little catch… It stars Beebo (Ben Diskin), a character who previously only existed as a talking doll in the world of Legends.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Legends of Tomorrow: Producer Marc Guggenheim Reveals First Beebo Concept Art

Almost exactly four years after the first airing of the DC's Legends of Tomorrow episode "Beebo, the God of War," the little blue furball at the center of that episode's drama got his very own holiday special last night. "Beebo, the God of War" centered on the idea that a time-tossed talking plush toy had found its way into Viking hands and become mistaken for a god, leading to "Beebo Day" replacing Christmas in the future, so it seems totally on-brand that Beebo's first appearance as a sentient character (rather than a toy or some kind of psychic manifestation a la the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man) was in Beebo Saves Christmas.
COMICS
Cinema Blend

Why Legends Of Tomorrow’s Beebo Voice Actor Originally Thought The Christmas Special Was A Joke

DC's Legends of Tomorrow will always stand out among the Arrowverse shows for just how far out of the superhero box it will go. Just like the characters, the show itself is a misfit amongst the more conventional comic book series, and the series has also provided fans with some pretty iconic moments unlike anything else on TV. And some of those most memorable moments involve none other than Beebo.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
digitalchumps.com

Batman: Year One (4k Ultra HD + Blu-ray)

Disclaimer: Warner Bros. Home Entertainment provided us with a free copy of this Blu-ray/DVD that we reviewed in this blog post. The opinions we share are our own. “With Gotham City in desperate need of heroes, two men choose radically different paths in the fight for justice, leading to an inevitable showdown. Bruce Wayne returns to Gotham after years abroad to become a crime-fighter, just as honest cop Lt. James Gordon arrives to root out corruption at every level. When Bruce becomes the masked vigilante Batman, the city falls into chaos as he new nemesis Catwoman, the mob and Gordon all close in. Don’t miss this thrilling Commemorative Edition of the DC Universe Movie, based on the groundbreaking story by Frank Miller and featuring a stellar voice cast. Experience a bold and dynamic vision of the Dark Knight’s first year in action and the start of his enduring friendship with Gordon.”
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Walker’ May Get a Prequel Series at The CW

The CW’s Walker may become the network’s latest franchise. The creative team behind the reboot of the Chuck Norris series starring Jared Padalecki is developing a prequel series, Walker: Independence, for the younger-skewing broadcaster. Independence is set in the 1800s and follows Abby Walker, who begins a quest for revenge after her husband is murdered before her eyes while the couple is heading out West. Along the way, she crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlings, a rogue in search of purpose. Their journey takes them to Independence, Texas, as they form a newfound family who struggles with the world around them. It’s not clear...
TV SERIES
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Venus and Serena Williams Stop By ‘King Richard’ Premiere as Cast Talks Portraying “The Truth About This Family”

After five nights of starry events, Hollywood’s AFI Fest closed out on Sunday with the premiere of Warner Bros.’ King Richard, plus two very special guests — the film’s subjects, Venus and Serena Williams. The sisters — who are both executive producers on the story of their journey to tennis stardom, fueled by father Richard and his extensive plans for their careers — walked the red carpet alongside Saniyya Sidney, who plays a young Venus, and Demi Singleton, who plays a young Serena, as the cast reflected on portraying the famous family. “I’ve loved Richard Williams for a lot of years,” Will...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spartacus
Person
Dominic Purcell
Person
Fidel Castro
Person
David Bowie
Person
Amelia Earhart
epicstream.com

Keanu Reeves Finally Breaks Silence on MCU Rumors

Comic book film fans have been clamoring for Keanu Reeves to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe for years now and given his knowledge of comic books and the fact that he's no longer a stranger to taking on superhero roles, the idea of the John Wick actor becoming part of the billion-dollar franchise sounds perfect.
MOVIES
Variety

‘March’ Docuseries at The CW Will Explore HBCU Band Culture (TV News Roundup)

The CW announced a new docuseries titled “March,” which will explore HBCU band culture. The series will premiere on Jan. 24 at 8 p.m. before moving to a Sunday 9 p.m. timeslot on Feb. 27. With eight parts, “March” focuses on The Marching Storm, the prestigious marching band at Prairie View A&M University, following how the students balance the pressure of band and academics at once. The series is from Stage 13. Executive producers include Cheryl Horner McDonough, Jamail Shelton, Shari Scorca and Marcel Fuentes. Also in today’s TV news roundup: FIRST LOOKS HBO Max unveiled a trailer for the unscripted competition series “Finding...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Stephanie March Joins Ava DuVernay’s ‘Naomi’ DC Series (EXCLUSIVE)

“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” star Stephanie March has joined Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship’s DC superhero drama “Naomi” for the CW. “Naomi” is based on the comic series of the same name and centers on a teenage superhero whose life is upended when supernatural events occur in her hometown. March will be in six-episode recurring role. The cast includes Kaci Walfall in the title role, along with an ensemble that boasts Alexander Wraith, Cranston Johnson, Claire Lanay and Camila Moreno. The series is written and executive produced by DuVernay and Blankenship, and executive produced by Paul Garnes of Array...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legends Of Tomorrow#Earth#Fatherhood#Galaxy#Home Entertainment#Texan#Astra#Cw
GeekTyrant

Teaser Trailer For the Sixth and Final Season of NBC Series THIS IS US

The teaser trailer has been released for the sixth and final season of the NBC hit series This Is Us. We get a look at Kate singing, the big three, and Rebecca talking about her Alzheimer’s disease, saying that she’s not worried about forgetting the big things in life, but the little things.
TV SERIES
Variety

How David Zaslav Plans to Combine Discovery and WarnerMedia to Unleash ‘Shock and Awe’ on the Streaming Wars

David Zaslav is sad. His day started off with a sobering phone call with Suzy Welch, author, host and widow of longtime General Electric CEO Jack Welch. The morning headlines from the once largest company in the world and citadel of corporate America came as a jolt to Zaslav, who previously worked for then-GE-owned NBC for 18 years. After years of struggling, GE announced on Nov. 9 that it will carve itself up over the next two years into three publicly traded companies focused separately on energy, aviation and health care. The conglomerate founded in 1892 through the merger of Thomas Edison’s...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Pictionary’ Game Show Hosted By Jerry O’Connell Gets Full-Season Run On Fox Stations Starting In Fall 2022

After a successful test run last summer, Pictionary, a syndicated series based on Mattel’s party game, will get a full season on Fox Television Stations starting in fall 2022. Jerry O’Connell is the host of the 30-minute show, which largely follows the rules of the game, which first went on sale in 1985. Two teams of three players apiece will each include one celebrity captain. One player will draw images that depict a word or phrase found on a card chosen at random, in an effort to have their fellow teammates guess the correct word or phrase on the card. The show...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Cuba
Deadline

Thandiwe Newton Joins Channing Tatum In ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’

Thandiwe Newton is the newest cast member in the Magic Mike universe as the Westworld star is in talks to co-star opposite Channing Tatum in Magic Mike’s Last Dance, which will premiere exclusively on HBO Max. Steven Soderbergh, who directed the first film, returns to direct this pic with Reid Carolyn writing the script. Gregory Jacobs, who directed the 2015 hit Magic Mike XXL, returns to produce along with Carolin, Nick Wechsler and Peter Kiernan. The first two films combined to gross nearly $300 million worldwide and, in 2017, the franchise spawned the successful stage show Magic Mike Live. Plot details for this pic are unknown at this time. Newton has earned three Emmy nominations for her work on Westworld, HBO’s acclaimed sci-fi series that is heading to its fourth season. She is coming off of starring in Reminiscence, opposite Hugh Jackman, and recently wrapped production on the Amazon Studios pic All the Old Knives with Chris Pine.
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy