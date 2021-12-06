ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Holland’s next dance: Playing Fred Astaire

By HILARY FOX
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
Britain Spider-Man: No Way Home Photo Call Tom Holland poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' in London Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) (Joel C Ryan)

LONDON — (AP) — Tom Holland is trading in his Spidey suit for some tap shoes. The “Spider-Man” star told The Associated Press Sunday that he plans to play Fred Astaire in an upcoming biopic.

“Oh, I am playing Fred Astaire,” Holland said at an event in London. “Yeah, I am.”

Producer Amy Pascal recently said she wanted Holland to play Astaire, but Holland had yet to comment on the possibility until now.

While Holland’s dance background hasn’t necessarily been highlighted in his superhero films, the 25-year-old did play the title role in “Billy Elliott: The Musical” from 2008 to 2010.

Holland said he still needs to read the Astaire script, which just came in a week ago.

“I haven’t read it yet. They haven’t given it to me,” Holland added. “Amy Pascal has the script. She FaceTimed me earlier. I was in the bath and we had a lovely FaceTime.”

But before he steps into Astaire's shoes, Holland has another Spider-Man movie to unspool on the world: “No Way Home,” which hits theaters on Dec. 17. Whether or not there's more Peter Parker in his future remains to be seen.

“I love this character more than anything. This character has changed my life. I have a relationship with my fans that is so wonderful. I couldn’t ask for it to be any better,” Holland said.

“But I want to do what’s best for the character. If it’s time for me to step down and the next person to step up, I’ll do so proudly. You know, I’d love to see a more diverse Spider-Man universe, which would be really exciting. If I could be a part of that — if I could be the Iron Man to the next young Spider-Man or Spider-Woman, that would be great. But at the moment, all I have to think about is the character and what’s best for Peter Parker,” he said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

