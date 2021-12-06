ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miles Bridges leads Charlotte Hornets past Atlanta Hawks

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
Miles Bridges scored 32 points to help the Charlotte Hornets to a 130-127 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Kelly Oubre Jr. weighed in with 28 points for Charlotte as the Hornets made a season-high 17 three-pointers.

John Collins led Atlanta with a season-best 31 points and 12 rebounds.

Donovan Mitchell helped himself to 35 points as the Utah Jazz edged a 109-108 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Darius Garland missed a potential game-winner for Cleveland with 2.9 seconds left.

Rudy Gobert had 20 rebounds and five blocks and Bojan Bogdanovic added 16 points and Rudy Gay had 15 for Utah.

Garland scored 31 points, Jarrett Allen had 17 points and 11 rebounds and rookie Evan Mobley had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Cavaliers.

Pascal Siakam scored 31 points, Precious Achiuwa had 10 points and 14 rebounds as the Toronto Raptors beat the Washington Wizards 102-90.

Eric Gordon and Christian Wood both scored 23 points in the Houston Rockets’ 118-108 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

