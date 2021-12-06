PHOTOS: Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs in NFL Week 13

DENVER — Patrick Mahomes’ first game in the NFL was against the Broncos. The opposing coach was Vance Joseph, the quarterback Paxton Lynch.... and the Broncos almost won. It’s time. It’s way past time. Time the Broncos ended their long AFC West nightmare — a losing streak to the Chiefs that spans 11 games, 1,431 days, 12 Broncos quarterbacks, three Broncos coaches, six double-digit blowouts by the Chiefs (four by 20-plus), two close calls decided by only three points, three presidents. It’s been so long since the Broncos beat the Chiefs, the current president probably can’t remember it.
Comments / 0