Oxford Strong Community spotlights resources to support aid efforts

A jury found former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett guilty on five of six counts of disorderly conduct in a case that alleged Smollett paid to stage a violent homophobic attack and lied to Chicago police. Charlie De Mar reports.
TUXTLA GUTIERREZ, Mexico (AP) — Rescue workers rushing to a highway accident found a horrific scene of death and injury after a freight truck jammed with as many as 200 migrants tipped over and crashed into the base of a steel pedestrian bridge in southern Mexico. The migrants inside...
Bob Dole, a former Senate majority leader and the last World War II veteran to be a major party's presidential nominee, is being honored in a funeral at the National Cathedral on Friday. Dole died Sunday at the age of 98. President Joe Biden will join other national leaders and...
ATLANTA (AP) — Demaryius Thomas, who earned five straight Pro Bowl honors and a Super Bowl ring during a prolific receiving career spent mostly with the Denver Broncos, has died at the age of 33. Thomas was found dead in his suburban Atlanta home Thursday night, said Officer Tim...
New Zealand's government believes it has come up with a unique plan to end tobacco smoking – a lifetime ban for those aged 14 or younger. Under a new law the government announced Thursday and plans to pass next year, the minimum age to buy cigarettes would keep rising year after year.
LONDON (AP) — A British appellate court has opened the door for Julian Assange to be extradited to the United States by overturning a lower court ruling that found the WikiLeaks founder’s mental health was too fragile to withstand the American criminal justice system. The appellate court ruling...
President Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday afternoon to assure him that the U.S. and European allies will take “strong” steps to punish Russia if it invades Ukraine. The call Thursday afternoon lasted over an hour, and a senior Biden administration official characterized it as...
