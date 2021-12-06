Octopuses: 8 incredible photos of these magnificent cephalopods

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». In Japan’s premodern era, people began and ended their lives surrounded by screens. Women gave birth between screens that were covered in cranes and tortoises, animals thought to bring good fortune, happiness, and a long life. And at the arrival of death, the deceased’s body was often accompanied by an inverted or upside down screen, a visual token of irreversible loss. From castles to temples, in paper or silk, screens have played a vital role in Japanese life for centuries. Japanese Screens: Through a Break in the Clouds (Abbeville Press), edited by Claire-Akiko Brisset and Torahiko Terada, is an exquisitely illustrated and enlightening new book that reveals the screen’s unique role in Japanese history and culture from its origins to the 20th century.
