Fear the Walking Dead Midseason Finale Recap: Follow the Zombie — Plus, After All That, [Spoiler] Gets Bitten?!?

[Warning: The below contains Major spoilers for Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 9, “Secret Santa Has a Gift for You.”] The Chicago Med winter finale made it look like Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) would do something to risk his career (yet again), but then the episode delivered a bombshell in its final moments—at the hospital’s Christmas bash! After attending the tree lighting with Jessa (Angela Wong Carbone), Will goes back to her place, ostensibly to try her new eggnog recipe, and gets her to admit that Dr. Matt Cooper (Michael Rady) received kickbacks essentially for every VasCom device ordered. And unbeknownst to Jessa, Will was taping every word, which he soon plays for Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) and Peter Kalmick (Marc Grapey). It’s enough to take to the FBI, right? First, Peter insists on talking to the board. (One member: Cooper’s father-in-law!) As Peter does that, Will learns that Matt has plans to.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO