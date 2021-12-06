ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Fear the Walking Dead Midseason Finale Recap: Follow the Zombie — Plus, After All That, [Spoiler] Gets Bitten?!?

By Charlie Mason
 4 days ago

For a key Fear the Walking Dead character, the writing appears to be on the wall — scrawled in blood, naturally....

TVLine

La Brea Creator Sheds Light on [Spoiler]'s Vanishing and the Season 1 Finale's Other Big Twists

The following contains major spoilers from the Season 1 finale of NBC’s La Brea. The good news, as Season 1 of NBC’s La Brea came to a close? Isaiah (aka wee Gavin) did make it to the Topanga mountain top and stepped into the light portal, thus ensuring the future existence of Josh and Izzy, who in turn immediately rebounding from, like, bad tummy aches. The bad news? Josh barely had a moment to celebrate his restored future when the light crack that Isaiah had entered abruptly pulsated, disappearing Josh, Riley and map-toting Lily who were standing nearby. Elsewhere in the land...
BREA, CA
TVLine

9-1-1 Fall Finale Shocker: Is [Spoiler] Really Leaving the 118?

9-1-1‘s festive fall finale gifted viewers with a dramatic cliffhanger — one we’d already like to return. (Can’t we just go back to the time that elf mistook Buck and Eddie for Christopher’s fathers? Best Christmas ever!) A stark contrast to that magical bygone holiday, Monday’s episode found Eddie at a crossroads. When Christopher expressed his fear that this could be Eddie’s last Christmas — and given his father’s recent track record, not to mention what happened to poor Shannon, you can’t exactly blame the kid — Eddie was forced to confront the realities of his job, and whether it was...
TV SERIES
doniphanherald.com

‘Fear The Walking Dead’: More Power, More Problems (RECAP)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for AMC‘s Fear The Walking Dead Season 7, Episode 7, “The Portrait.”]. Well, well, well, if it isn’t the consequences of his own actions. Maybe Strand (Colman Domingo) shouldn’t have been so picky about who he let into his tower, huh?. Granted, all the...
TV SERIES
Decider

‘Fear the Walking Dead’: Alicia Finally Returns, With a Twist

After last being seen in Season 6, Episode 14 of Fear the Walking Dead, fan-favorite Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) finally returned right at the end of last week’s episode, “The Portrait“, nearly nine full episodes later. Only as we found out on this week’s midseason finale, “PADRE”, she may not be around for much longer.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Riverdale Recap: The Devil Went Down to Rivervale and Took [Spoiler] to Hell

Need to catch up? Read our previous Riverdale recap here. This week’s Riverdale was a true devil’s bargain — but who ended up burning in hellfire? Let’s take a look at each character’s encounter with the devil himself, who takes the form of a mysterious blonde dude calling himself Lou Cypher (get it?):
TV SERIES
news-graphic.com

Madison Clark Is Officially Returning to ‘Fear The Walking Dead’

No, Fear The Walking Dead fans, you’re not dreaming!. AMC announced that Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) is set to make her return to Fear in the second half of Season 7, which returns on April 17, 2022. Even better, Dickens will continue as a series regular in Season 8. So, Madison’s not just back for an episode or two — she’s back for good.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Fear the Walking Dead Showrunner Confirms Maggie Grace's Final Episode of Season 7

Fear the Walking Dead has told its final story with Althea (Maggie Grace) for the "foreseeable future," confirms co-showrunner Ian Goldberg. Season 7 episode "Reclamation" reunites Al and her flighty love interest — AWOL Civic Republic Military pilot Isabelle (Sydney Lemmon) — when the CRM sends a Reclamation Team to eliminate a threat to operational security: Isabelle and Al. Morgan Jones (Lennie James) puts a target on his back to help his friend track down Isabelle at a cabin in the Smoky Mountains, where Al gets something rarely heard of in The Walking Dead Universe: a happy ending to her story.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

CSI: Vegas Finale: Will Sara and Gil Return for Any Possible Season 2? And Was That [Spoiler] in Final Teaser?

The following contains spoilers from the CSI: Vegas season finale. This Wednesday in the CSI: Vegas season finale, Max’s team diligently worked with Sara and Gil to get the goods on Anson Wix and also find/save Hodges. After running into dead end after dead end, it was a smudge of counterfeit casino fragrance that led the CSIs to a beaten but breathing Hodges, whose testimony will put wily Wix behind bars on a variety of charges.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Chicago P.D. Boss, Jesse Lee Soffer and Tracy Spiridakos Shed Light on That 'Upstead' [Spoiler] in Fall Finale

Warning: This post contains spoilers from Chicago P.D.‘s midseason finale. Chicago P.D.’s Hank Voight better send Halstead the largest Edible Arrangement after the Intelligence detective found a way to spare him and his career. With North’s proposition to take down Voight looming over Halstead’s head, Wednesday’s fall finale saw him choose a third option: blackmail.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Is [Spoiler]’s Job at Risk After the ‘Chicago Med’ Winter Finale? (Recap)

[Warning: The below contains Major spoilers for Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 9, “Secret Santa Has a Gift for You.”] The Chicago Med winter finale made it look like Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) would do something to risk his career (yet again), but then the episode delivered a bombshell in its final moments—at the hospital’s Christmas bash! After attending the tree lighting with Jessa (Angela Wong Carbone), Will goes back to her place, ostensibly to try her new eggnog recipe, and gets her to admit that Dr. Matt Cooper (Michael Rady) received kickbacks essentially for every VasCom device ordered. And unbeknownst to Jessa, Will was taping every word, which he soon plays for Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) and Peter Kalmick (Marc Grapey). It’s enough to take to the FBI, right? First, Peter insists on talking to the board. (One member: Cooper’s father-in-law!) As Peter does that, Will learns that Matt has plans to.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Fear the Walking Dead fans stunned after demands for a character return come true

Fear the Walking Dead fans are celebrating after the reveal that a former character will return to the show.The news came after it was confirmed that the Walking Dead spin-off has been renewed for an eighth season.On Talking Dead, which was broadcast after the finale of second spin-off The Walking Dead: World Beyond on Sunday (7 December), it was revealed that Kim Dickens would return as Madison Clark.Madison was an original character who featured at the very start of Fear the Walking Dead up until season four, when her character was seemingly killed off screen.It turns out that plans...
TV SERIES
FanSided

Yellowjackets episode 3 recap: Who killed [SPOILER]?

Taissa takes center stage in the past, present, and even the distant past in Yellowjackets episode 3. This week’s episode, titled “The Dollhouse,” sees the plane crash survivors beginning to realize the direness of their situation while in the present, Shauna tries to confirm Jeff is having an affair and Taissa struggles with a political attack ad.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Billions Season 6 Trailer: Chuck Goes After Prince and the One Percent

Chuck and Prince aren’t besties anymore, and the moment the business titan betrayed New York’s Attorney General on Showtime’s Billions is the moment they became the drama’s latest mortal enemies. This is where the new Season 6 trailer the cabler dropped Wednesday takes fans as it...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Gossip Girl EP Teases How That Finale Twist Will Affect Season 2: Kate and Julien's Deal Is 'Easier Said Than Done'

If you’ve finished the first season of HBO Max’s Gossip Girl, you’re probably asking yourself a number of questions right now. What’s next for Luna and her country boy? Is Monet making a play for the queen bee crown? Will Audrey, Aki and Max actually be able to make their throuple work? And most importantly, what is the “condition” of Gossip Girl 2.0 Kate alluded to during her correspondence with Julien? Showrunner Joshua Safran can’t give away any of those secrets, but when it comes to Kate’s new guidelines, he promises they’re going to “very much” change how the gossip game is...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

The final season of this pulse-pounding Netflix sci-fi series has viewers going wild

Don't Miss: 100+ crazy Amazon Cyber Week deals you can get on Thursday December is shaping up to be quite a jam-packed month full of exciting new content from Netflix. To list just a few examples, we’ll have super-buzzy new films that critics are already salivating over (The Power of the Dog, The Hand of God). Plus tons of new shows and new seasons of existing shows, like sophomore seasons of The Witcher and Emily in Paris. Meanwhile, December 1 also gave us a new season of a fan favorite: Lost in Space, which is actually ending with this third and...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Eternals Writer Confirms [Spoiler] Is Dead

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Marvel's Eternals. In a scene ending Eternals, loyal soldier Ikaris (Richard Madden) flies too close to the sun — and into it. When the humankind-loving Sersi (Gemma Chan) regroups the Eternals, immortal heroes on a mission to teach and encourage mankind's growth and advancement over centuries, it's to prevent the Emergence: the planet-destroying birth of the Celestial Tiamut. But because Ikaris's loyalties lie with the Celestials and Arishem the Judge, the creator of the Eternals, he kills their spiritual leader Ajak (Salma Hayek) and battles ex-lover Sersi and friends. Defeated and guilt-ridden, Ikaris commits suicide when he flies straight into the Sun.
COMICS

