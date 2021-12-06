Montezuma edges Lynnville-Sully hoops in SICL showdowns

SULLY — Lynnville-Sully’s girls basketball team put itself in a good spot after three quarters against Class 1A No. 10 Montezuma on Friday night.

But the Hawks couldn’t maintain their advantage in the fourth quarter during a 45-41 home loss in South Iowa Cedar League play.

The Hawks led by four at halftime and by six after three but were outscored 25-15 in the final frame.

“I was really proud of the girls and their effort in tonight’s game,” Lynnville-Sully girls basketball coach Jerry Hulsing said. “I thought our defense was awesome. We only had a couple of breakdowns all night. Unfortunately, they came in the fourth and Montezuma capitalized on them.”

L-S (3-2 overall, 1-1 in the SICL) shot just 36 percent from the floor and committed 20 turnovers.

The difference in the game came at the free-throw line. The Hawks lost by four and the Bravettes were plus-10 from the charity stripe, making 16-of-28. L-S was 6-of-11 from the line.

Greenlee Smock set a new career-high for points with 14 and she added six rebounds, five assists and five steals and Reagan McFarland collected 14 points, three assists, two steals and three boards.

Natalie Nikkel registered five points and six rebounds, Aubree Arthur had five points and four rebounds, Majesta Vos tallied three points and five boards and Elise Alberts grabbed four rebounds.

“On offense, we did a good job of attacking Montezuma’s pressure defense and getting to the rim and finishing,” Hulsing said.

Montezuma (4-0, 2-0) got 10 points and seven rebounds from Shanae Wetering and 10 points and three assists from Mia Boulton.

BOYS

Montezuma 50, Lynnville-Sully 48

The Hawks couldn’t hold a big halftime lead against Montezuma in their SICL matchup on Friday night.

L-S led by 12 at the break, but the Braves outscored the Hawks 35-21 in the second half and won 50-48 behind 13 points, 18 rebounds and four assists from Eddie Burgess.

“The guys did a lot of good things tonight on both ends of the floor,” L-S boys basketball coach Nick Harthoorn said. “There are a lot of positives we can take from this game. We will work to address a few areas that will help make us stronger down the road.”

The Hawks (2-1, 1-1) shot 36 percent from the floor, made 6-of-19 from long range and buried 8-of-14 from the line.

Montezuma (3-0, 2-0) out-rebounded L-S 38-28, outscored the Hawks 13-0 in second-chance points and had an 18-0 advantage in bench points.

The Hawks continue to play without two potential starters in Preston Rodibaugh and Kyle Van Dyke.

Corder Noun Harder finished with 13 points, seven assists and four steals to lead the Hawks, while Josh Hardenbrook had 10 points, three rebounds and two steals.

Conner Maston chipped in nine points and six rebounds and Ryan Annee and Mason Rodibaugh each added eight points and seven boards.