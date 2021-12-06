ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Succession Recap: Love and Mergers

By Dave Nemetz
 4 days ago

Need to catch up? Read our previous Succession recap here. The Roys descended on Tuscany for a wedding this week on Succession...

This Week in TV: ‘And Just Like That’ Debuts, ‘Succession’ and ‘The Voice’ End

A number of season finales are on tap for the next seven days, ranging from Succession to The Voice and The Masked Singer. A sequel series to Sex and the City and a number of holiday-related shows on the broadcast networks are also on their way in the week between Dec. 9 and Dec. 15. Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted. The Big Show More than a decade after...
‘Succession’s’ Nicholas Braun Explains Greg’s New Love Interest and Tom’s Desk-Flipping Scene

An easy, comically tall target for jokes at his expense, Greg doesn’t get to celebrate many victories in “Succession,” but at Kendall’s 40th birthday party, he finally notches a win and asks out Comfry, Kendall’s PR consultant. With so many failed or strained relationships on the show — just look at Tom and Shiv, Kendall and Rava, Connor and Willa, Roman and Gerri — Greg and Comfry could be the start of a new power couple.
‘Succession’: Kendall’s Bubble Bursts in ‘Too Much Birthday’ (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Succession, Season 3, Episode 7, “Too Much Birthday.”]. It’s Kendall’s (Jeremy Strong) birthday and the Roy sibling is going big with his celebration in the latest installment of Succession. Aptly titled, “Too Much Birthday,” the soiree doesn’t exactly go as planned for the...
‘Ghosts’ Star Utkarsh Ambudkar on Jay’s Hetty Possession & Quieter Moments

[Warning: The below contains Major spoilers for Ghosts, Season 1, Episode 10, “Possession.”] Ghosts is taking things to a new level in its latest episode, “Possession,” in which living Woodstone proprietor Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) is accidentally possessed by the ghost of his wife’s old relative Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky). With Jay and Sam (Rose McIver) facing the high stakes challenge of impressing a wedding planner enough to make their home a new “it” destination, Hetty’s possession of Jay only makes the process more complicated. As Hetty takes over the living man’s body, Jay is a vessel for her enjoyment as she binges on candy, snacks, and booze. Luckily for Jay, the possession ends when Hetty tries to drive off the property, as the ghosts are bound to Woodstone. Below, Ambudkar opens up about impersonating his own costar’s character, the challenges of keeping a straight face around the ghosts he’s not supposed to see, and much more.
A commercial success

That cheery greeting is as much of a media signifier for local holidays as the Eat’n’ Park star. It’s from the seasonal Pennsylvania Lottery television commercial that’s been running, in one form or another, for almost 30 years. The sharp-eyed among us noticed a reboot starting about nine years ago: same shots—choir, newsstand, guy handing out tickets—but different people.
Sistas Recap: Fatima and Zac Say 'I Love You,' But What Is Andi Doing?!

Things got hot and heavy all over the place on Tyler Perry’s Sistas this week, but let’s start with “Zatima.”. After passionately making love, Fatima was so moved and pleased, she started freaking out because she said she had never felt that way. Zac tried to console her when she brought up Karen, and Fatima admitted that she thought she loved him. Wanting to make sure Fatima was sure, Zac asked if she knew she loved him or not, and Fatima said she loved him, and Zac said it back.
Succession's Sarah Snook Discusses Jeremy Strong's "Different" Approach to Acting

Talk about sisterly love. On Dec. 5, Michael Schulman profiled Succession star Jeremy Strong ​for the New Yorker, revealing that the actor takes his performances to a level that Logan Roy would appreciate—all or nothing. The profile included quotes and details about Strong's dedication to playing Kendall Roy​, and how this led to real life pain—not just the emotional kind we last saw his character in when he faced the turmoil of being ostracized by his father. Saying that Strong has sustained injuries for the role including impacting his tibia and femur in one scene and fracturing his foot in another. As if that isn't...
Inside Line: Scoop on Chicago P.D., Yellowstone, Gossip Girl, Wonder Years, L&O: OC, Manifest, La Brea and More

Can Chicago P.D.‘s Atwater navigate a sticky situation? Will The Wonder Years‘ holiday episode be a gift? Will Manifest wrap Zeke’s story? Read on for answers to those questions plus teases from other shows.  (Email any brand-new Qs to InsideLine@tvline.com.) What’s coming up for Atwater on Chicago P.D.? –Demar “Atwater has some powerful episodes coming up this season,” showrunner Gwen Sigan tells Inside Line. “We’ll dive once again into his relationship with Celeste, a woman he cares deeply about but who isn’t aware he’s a cop. Atwater’s lies put him in a tricky position — both morally and on the job. It’s quite...
Grey's Recap: Prelude to a Kiss?

Grey’s Anatomy fans hoping that Jo and Link’s mom-and-pop operation wouldn’t blast them out of the friend zone had to have watched Thursday’s episode on the edge of their seats. In “Today Was a Fairytale,” he confessed to his bestie that he used to have a huge crush on her. Did he still? Did she reciprocate those feelings? Did we even find out? Read on, and all will be revealed.
Coloring success

Not your average 16-year-old, Yukon High School junior Karly Hietpas publicly debuted her new business, Krafty Krayons at Yukon 66 Main Street Association’s Yukon Czech Christmas Market. A Yukon native who has attended Yukon schools since kindergarten, Hietpas, who grossed a hefty sum by day’s end Dec. 4, was very pleased with the results of her first craft fair. “I always wanted to start my…
Legacies Recap: Another Shadow From the Mikaelsons' Past Resurfaces

Back in 2018, I “joked” that Elena Salvatore, M.D. should become the Vampire Diaries franchise’s next spinoff. And while I’m still waiting for The CW to give that the green light, I was more than happy watching the next best thing via Thursday’s Legacies. Josie...
WWE's Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville Reveal How Their Love for Doughnuts Turned Into Successful Business (Exclusive)

WWE fans know Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville for being two of the top stars in the company. But before going their separate ways, Rose and Deville were known as the tag team Fire and Desire. They are also known for their love for doughnuts, which led to them launching their own company called Damandyz Donutz. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Rose and Deville, who they talked about how their love for the baked treat led to them having their own successful company.
Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
Camilla Parker Bowles Reveals That She & Prince Charles Still Have a ‘Snap in Their Celery’ in Their 70s

Members of the royal family understand all too well that their positions require a lot of traveling. This past week, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles journeyed to Jordan and Egypt as a part of their Autumn Tour, and the Duchess of Cornwall talked about the excitement of the trip, but also how traveling affects her and Prince Charles now that they're getting older.
'Yellowstone': Cole Hauser and His Wife Just Shared the Dreamiest Photos of One Another

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser and his wife Cynthia Daniel love some Instagram PDA, and the lovebirds are at it again with some posts about their recent vacation. Daniel shared a photo of the couple about to kiss, captioning it, "My baby until the end. I'm so thankful for you [prayer hands emoji, red heart emoji]. She also added the hashtags "loyal," "protective," "alwayscreating," "neversettling," "giving," and "loving." Hauser commented, "Love ya babydoll!" Hauser also shared a photo of the couple and shouted out his sister Vanessa Mooney's clothing line for "for making my wife look so good."
Faith Hill looks unrecognizable on magazine cover with Tim McGraw

The famed country songstress appears on the latest cover of People with husband Tim McGraw — but most readers seem to agree that it can’t possibly be Hill. The “This Kiss” singer is seen rocking curly hair and a seemingly overly edited face, as followers flooded the comments section on the magazine’s Instagram to inquire about the real Hill’s whereabouts.
Who is the host of Jeopardy now and what is their salary?

Jeopardy is onto its 38th season in 2021. The USA game show has been running since 1964 and sees contestants endure a series of challenges in six different categories. Flipping a regular game show format on its head, Jeopardy sees those taking part given the answers first, before they provide their own questions. Let’s take a look at who the host of Jeopardy is now in 2021.
