Bulldog Breakdown: Fresno State to face UTEP at New Mexico Bowl

Fresno State football is heading to the New Mexico Bowl to face The University of Texas at El Paso.

The announcement comes days after former head coach Kalen DeBoer departed for the University of Washington.

Following DeBoer's departure, interim head coach Lee Marks told Action News Monday, "You have a group that's very excited about going out there to make sure we finish with a 10th win and finish with a double-digit in the winning column which would be very important finishing out this season."

The upcoming game will be the first meeting between Fresno State and UTEP since 2004 when the Bulldogs and Miners were both playing in the WAC.

UTEP would win 24-to-21.

As for the New Mexico Bowl, this will be the Dogs' third time playing in that game.

Pat Hill coached both those teams in 2008 and 2009.

Their last appearance was a loss in double overtime to Wyoming falling 35-28.