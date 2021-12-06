ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insecure Recap: Girls Night, Ok?!

By Keisha Hatchett
 4 days ago

This week’s Insecure took a much-needed break from all the boyfriend drama and focused on the show’s strongest element: Black...

‘Insecure’ Recap: Nathan & Issa Clash + Molly Gets Good News

On tonight’s “Insecure,” Issa, Molly, and Nathan experience conflict in multiple ways. Firstly, Issa has very interesting reactions with Condola and Lawrence at the hospital. She then has an uncomfortable conversation with Nathan. This argument occurs after Nathan has another argument with another barber at the shop. The barber also throws Nathan’s mental health in his face.
The Essential Ritual of the Girls’ Night Out

The cab driver didn’t drive off right away; he idled in front of the closed club as my best friend and I stood on the curb, baffled. I had rented a room in what was supposed to be a happening Vancouver hot spot but was now an abandoned shell. My hosts had neglected to tell me they had gone out of business since I made the booking, and I was expecting an indeterminate number of people to show up at any moment. In those days, you just made a Facebook group, invited everyone you’d ever met, and between 10 and 80 people would appear—late, always late.
Gossip Girl Recap: Cancel Me If You Can

This week, the cancellation of Julien continues to make little sense or reflect how this situation would actually go down in real life. For one thing, the way this show portrays Julien’s fame is extremely confounding. As I wrote earlier in the season, it’s hard to distinguish Julien as a queen bee compared to the other students at Constance Billard because no one seems to really care that she exists besides Gossip Girl (except in this episode when it’s revealed she has stans???). Either way, everyone’s sudden obsession with this “scandal” — which is just a series of misunderstandings — seems very unusual.
Talking With Tami

Talking With Tami’s Girls Night In/ Holiday Edition Plus Sleepover

Hey guys, I hope you’ve been well! I wanted to put you in the festive mood today by sharing photographs of my Annual Girls Night In/Holiday Edition that took place yesterday evening held in the mountains at the gorgeous Antlers Ridge Lodge! Its a 9 acre private Georgia Mountain Lodge and the view was breathtaking and my guests were so excited to see it! The lodge is equipped with 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, game room, outdoor stone firepit, hot tub, indoor fireplace and an awesome backdrop for a girls getaway! I’ve been planning this event for several months and it was so much fun hosting.
Grey's Recap: Prelude to a Kiss?

Grey’s Anatomy fans hoping that Jo and Link’s mom-and-pop operation wouldn’t blast them out of the friend zone had to have watched Thursday’s episode on the edge of their seats. In “Today Was a Fairytale,” he confessed to his bestie that he used to have a huge crush on her. Did he still? Did she reciprocate those feelings? Did we even find out? Read on, and all will be revealed.
‘Ghosts’ Star Utkarsh Ambudkar on Jay’s Hetty Possession & Quieter Moments

[Warning: The below contains Major spoilers for Ghosts, Season 1, Episode 10, “Possession.”] Ghosts is taking things to a new level in its latest episode, “Possession,” in which living Woodstone proprietor Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) is accidentally possessed by the ghost of his wife’s old relative Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky). With Jay and Sam (Rose McIver) facing the high stakes challenge of impressing a wedding planner enough to make their home a new “it” destination, Hetty’s possession of Jay only makes the process more complicated. As Hetty takes over the living man’s body, Jay is a vessel for her enjoyment as she binges on candy, snacks, and booze. Luckily for Jay, the possession ends when Hetty tries to drive off the property, as the ghosts are bound to Woodstone. Below, Ambudkar opens up about impersonating his own costar’s character, the challenges of keeping a straight face around the ghosts he’s not supposed to see, and much more.
IN PICTURES: GIRLS NIGHT OUT IN KEY WEST

After a long hiatus due to COVID and other complications, the Girls Night Out group got back together for a happy hour networking event on Nov. 9 at The Reach Resort. Tuesday’s gathering included live music by Bria Ansara, drew more than 100 women and raised money for the Southernmost Boys & Girls Club in Key West.
And Just Like That Premiere Recap: Old Friends, New Friends and a Big Change

The Sex and the City ladies are back in action with the HBO Max revival And Just Like That…, but one familiar face didn’t make it through the first episode. Thursday’s premiere catches us up with old pals Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they wait for a table at a crowded restaurant. They run into Bitsy Von Muffling, who asks about Samantha. “She’s no longer with us,” Charlotte says solemnly — but she’s not dead! She just moved to London for work. Miranda is going back to school to get her master’s in human rights, her hair is gray now…
Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
Faith Hill looks unrecognizable on magazine cover with Tim McGraw

The famed country songstress appears on the latest cover of People with husband Tim McGraw — but most readers seem to agree that it can’t possibly be Hill. The “This Kiss” singer is seen rocking curly hair and a seemingly overly edited face, as followers flooded the comments section on the magazine’s Instagram to inquire about the real Hill’s whereabouts.
Billy Dee Williams Mourns Murder of Dear Friend Jacqueline Avant

Billy Dee Williams thinks America is in one of its darkest periods ever ... referencing the latest act of violence against his dear friends. We got Billy Dee Thursday in WeHo and asked about the murder this week of Jacqueline Avant, wife of music legend Clarence Avant. Billy Dee is...
Dr. Dre Reveals Last Text He Ever Sent To Ex-Wife Nicole Young

Dr. Dre has reportedly revealed the last text message that he ever sent to his ex-wife Nicole Young in a court declaration obtained by Radar Online. The report notes that Dre reportedly asked his ex-wife for an easy time in court, telling her, "Let’s keep it friendly and peaceful. Over and Out. I love you." That message is reportedly the last text that Dre sent to his ex-wife, sending it out in August 2020. The legendary producer says that he wanted their divorce to be "classy and fair" and he "did not want to turn it into an expensive fight," but that's precisely what ended up happening.
Beyoncé marks husband Jay-Z's birthday with famous family

Beyoncé is one of the world's most famous singers but to her the most important thing in her life is family. And on Saturday, the Lemonade hitmaker marked her husband Jay-Z's 52nd birthday with her children, Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir. The family are notoriously private when it comes to...
