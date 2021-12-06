ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delivery driver among 2 shot in Back of the Yards

By Brónagh Tumulty, WGN Web Desk
 4 days ago

CHICAGO – A male delivery driver was among two people shot in Chicago’s Back of the Yard neighborhood Sunday night.

Just after 7 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the area of 44th and Ashland. Authorities located a 24-year-old male victim inside a vehicle.

The man was suffering from a gunshot wound to the face and ear.

A second victim, 18, who police say was presumably standing near a sidewalk, suffered a gunshot wound to his thigh.

Both shooting victims were reportedly in good condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

