Delivery driver among 2 shot in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO – A male delivery driver was among two people shot in Chicago’s Back of the Yard neighborhood Sunday night.

Just after 7 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the area of 44th and Ashland. Authorities located a 24-year-old male victim inside a vehicle.

The man was suffering from a gunshot wound to the face and ear.

A second victim, 18, who police say was presumably standing near a sidewalk, suffered a gunshot wound to his thigh.

Both shooting victims were reportedly in good condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

