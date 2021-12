In the last episode of Monday Night Raw, important news emerged for the current storylines of the red show, with Seth Rollins and Big E who were absolute protagonists of the episode, just like in recent weeks. With an update of the news already reported this morning, exact but only in part, we also report the fact that in addition to Seth Rollins and Big E, in the first titled match announced by the McMahon-owned company for Day One, there will also be Kevin Owens, as "third wheel" in the titled contest, which will then see three of the most loved and at the same time hated wrestlers of the red show of the Stamford-based federation clash.

WWE ・ 6 DAYS AGO