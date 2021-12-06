ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Fuel Leak At Launchpad Delays Space Force's STP 3 Mission; New Launch Date Revealed

By Athena Chan
 4 days ago
A fuel leak at the launchpad has caused a delay in a planned rocket launch for the United States Space Force (USSF). The rocket was initially scheduled to launch at 4.04 a.m. from launchpad 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Sunday. However, the Space Test Program (STP)...

