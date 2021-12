The COVID-19 pandemic has kept many of our favorite artists away from the stage, but it looks like that will change in the near future. With the world slowly opening back up, a number of artists like Wale, Jazmine Sullivan and Lucky Daye have announced that they will be hitting the road at the top of the new year. Joining in on the fun, KYLE has said that he misses his fans and he will be embarking on the “I Miss You” tour in early 2022. Alongside Col3trane and Leven Kali, KYLE will hit the road on February 10 in Minneapolis. From there, he will make stops in Cleveland, Detroit, Toronto, New York, Charlotte, Atlanta, Phoenix, San Diego, San Francisco and several other cities.

