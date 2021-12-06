Ontario EV Plan Pushes Manufacturing, Sidesteps Consumer Demand and Supply Chain Impacts

U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez has been an advocate for manufacturers for a long time. He has especially been vocal about having a national database with information about the interconnectivity of all manufacturers in the U.S. supply chain, as he knows the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects, such as the issues at the ports, shortage of workers and outbreaks from variants, have had the nation talking about supply shortages for the last 18-20 months and have impacted a range of businesses nationwide.

