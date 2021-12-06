ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario EV Plan Pushes Manufacturing, Sidesteps Consumer Demand and Supply Chain Impacts

By Mitchell Beer
theenergymix.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOntario’s Conservative government released the second phase of an ambitious supply-side strategy to boost “next generation” automobile manufacturing in the province—including connected, autonomous, and electric vehicles. But the province’s Driving Prosperity initiative does not yet include complementary demand-side measures to stimulate market penetration of low-emission vehicles, nor is the government promoting...

www.theenergymix.com

Comments / 0

