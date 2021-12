Our understanding of hurricane formations and tracks has changed dramatically in the past century, but what do we know about the next century of storms?. A team of climate scientists from Rowan University in New Jersey set out to answer that question, using more than 35,000 computer simulations to study the evolution of storm tracks and better understand storm behaviors in the future. The scientists' findings were particularly concerning for one specific region of the United States.

