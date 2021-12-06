Friday Buzz Engineer Jim Wilson Reaches The Pacific Ocean On Cross-Country Bike Trip

LAGUNA BEACH (CBSLA) — A paddle boarder had an awe-inspiring experiencing this weekend with a giant sunfish near Laguna Beach. Rich German says he was paddle boarding with a friend just a few hundred yards from the Laguna Beach shore on Saturday when the sunfish, also known as a mola mola, swam up to him. He says he’s seen about a dozen in his many years out on the water, but this was definitely the biggest he’s ever seen in the waters off Southern California. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rich German (@richgermanlb) “I wasn’t scared because I...

LAGUNA BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO