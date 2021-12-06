ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Friday Buzz Engineer Jim Wilson Reaches The Pacific Ocean On Cross-Country Bike Trip

By 8 O'Clock Buzz
wortfm.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday Buzz’s very own engineer, Jim Wilson, is currently bicycling across...

www.wortfm.org

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

‘Holy Mola Mola!’ Paddle Boarder Encounters Giant Sunfish Off Laguna Beach

LAGUNA BEACH (CBSLA) — A paddle boarder had an awe-inspiring experiencing this weekend with a giant sunfish near Laguna Beach. Rich German says he was paddle boarding with a friend just a few hundred yards from the Laguna Beach shore on Saturday when the sunfish, also known as a mola mola, swam up to him. He says he’s seen about a dozen in his many years out on the water, but this was definitely the biggest he’s ever seen in the waters off Southern California. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rich German (@richgermanlb) “I wasn’t scared because I...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
Whiskey Riff

Wildlife Photographer Captures Wild Shot Of Bull Elk Killing A Cow In Great Smoky Mountains

Talk about a wild moment caught on camera. Wildlife photographer Joe Subolefsky recently captured an insane shot of a rutting bull elk goring a cow elk in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, in the Cataloochee Valley of North Carolina. According to his account in OutdoorLife, Subolefsky had been taking a few pictures early on a foggy morning this past October, when he witnessed one of the craziest scenes he’s ever seen in the field. In the midst of the rut, […] The post Wildlife Photographer Captures Wild Shot Of Bull Elk Killing A Cow In Great Smoky Mountains first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacific#Bike#Bicycling#The Pacific Ocean
mesabitribune.com

Girls On a Long Bike Trip Pick Up a Stray Kitten | The Dodo

Magda and her friend found Icky on the street, and knew that they couldn't just leave her there. So they decided to bring her along for the ride!. Special thanks to Icky's rescuer for sharing this incredible story with us. You can check out her YouTube channel here: thedo.do/piggybackriders.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy