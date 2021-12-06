ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Clemson DC Brent Venables named head coach at Oklahoma

Field Level Media
Field Level Media
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZiAxi_0dEyrPXG00

Oklahoma officially named Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables as its new head coach Sunday.

Venables replaces Lincoln Riley, who accepted the head coaching job at Southern California.

Venables has been mentioned as a candidate for previous plum head coaching jobs, including at Florida State and Auburn, but declined to pursue them. Instead, he chose to remain at Clemson, which won national championships in 2016 and ’18 and where his two sons are on the roster.

But Venables has ties to Oklahoma, which could have convinced him now is the time to move on. He was the co-defensive coordinator from 1999-2003 and the DC from 2004-11. The Sooners’ most recent national championship came in 2000.

“We’re looking forward to making another decade-plus of incredible memories as we transition to a new era of Oklahoma football, especially with the opportunity and the challenge to join the SEC, the premier conference in all of college football,” Venables said in a statement.

Venables, who turns 51 this month, won the Broyles Award in 2016 as the nation’s top assistant coach.

He began his coaching career as linebackers coach at his alma mater Kansas State in 1996.

Entering the 2021 season, Venables had been part of a team with a winning record each season and had coached in 29 bowl games. Clemson finished this season 9-3 (6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) and will play Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29.

Comments / 0

Related
Field Level Media

Pelicans G Kira Lewis Jr. (torn ACL) out for the season

New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL in his right knee. The team announced Thursday that the second-year player also sustained a Grade 2 MCL sprain during the second quarter of Wednesday night’s 120-114 loss to the Denver Nuggets.
NBA
Field Level Media

Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy expects win at Washington

While guaranteeing road wins in the division is a rare position for Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, he appeared to loft such a declaration Thursday in his return from COVID-19 quarantine. “We’re going to win this game. I’m confident in that,” McCarthy said as Dallas prepares to play at Washington...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
State
Oklahoma State
Field Level Media

Texans release LB Zach Cunningham

The Houston Texans are releasing linebacker Zach Cunningham, coach David Culley announced Wednesday. Cunningham, who signed a four-year, $58 million extension in August 2020, will be placed on waivers. The 2020 NFL tackles leader has been disciplined at least twice this season for violating team rules, including a suspension for...
NFL
Field Level Media

Mario Cristobal returning ‘home’ to Miami Hurricanes

Mario Cristobal officially is coming home to Miami. Cristobal agreed to terms to become the 26th head coach of the Hurricanes’ football team on Monday, hours after the school announced the firing of Manny Diaz. Miami did not announce terms of the deal for Cristobal, however multiple media reports had...
MIAMI, FL
Field Level Media

Miami Hurricanes fire Manny Diaz amid Mario Cristobal rumors

Miami announced the firing of head coach Manny Diaz on Monday amid reports the Hurricanes are finalizing a contract with Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. “We are grateful to Coach Diaz for his many contributions to our campus community and to his native South Florida, and for the strong leadership and exemplary character he exhibited during his tenure at the University,” Miami president Julio Frenk said in a statement. “We wish him and his family the very best as they move forward.”
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lincoln Riley
Person
Brent Venables
Field Level Media

Tiger Woods to return at PNC Championship

Tiger Woods is returning to competitive golf at the PNC Championship later this month. Woods will compete alongside his son, Charlie, at the unofficial PGA Tour Champions event on Dec. 18-19 in Orlando, Fla. The 36-hole, two-man scramble event marks the first for Woods since he was involved in a...
GOLF
Field Level Media

Tiger Woods at Augusta? Sportsbook offering Tiger ’22 prop market

Tiger Woods isn’t sure if his surgically-repaired leg will ever be strong enough to compete on the PGA Tour again. However, his return to competition with son Charlie at this month’s PNC Challenge has lent a glimmer of hope that we’ll see the 15-time major champion compete in the future against the world’s best golfers. It also led one sportsbook to create a prop market around what Woods will do on the golf course in 2022.
GOLF
Field Level Media

Report: Seahawks’ Jamal Adams (shoulder) out for season

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams will miss the remainder of the season with a torn labrum, NFL Network reported Wednesday. Adams sustained the injury in Seattle’s 30-23 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The three-time Pro Bowl safety had surgery on the same shoulder last offseason. Adams,...
NFL
Field Level Media

Steelers, Vikings both in must-win mode Thursday night

The playoffs don’t start until the middle of January, but according to Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, his team has essentially started the postseason now. “We keep saying when I talk to you all every week, it’s a must win,” he said Tuesday. “Because of the hole or whatever you...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Dc#Sooners#Sec#Kansas State#Iowa State
Field Level Media

Notre Dame names Marcus Freeman as head coach

Notre Dame named defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman as its new head coach on Friday. Freeman, 35, replaces Brian Kelly, who departed earlier this week to become LSU’s coach in a surprise move. Freeman will be introduced at a news conference on Monday afternoon. The former Ohio State linebacker will coach...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Field Level Media

Report: Ben Roethlisberger in final season with Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has confided in friends, teammates and other people within the organization that he expects this season to be his final one in Pittsburgh, according to a report from ESPN. Roethlisberger’s public stance has been that he wouldn’t want to play anywhere else, and one source...
NFL
Field Level Media

Canada to bar entry for unvaccinated NBA players as of Jan. 15

The NBA is gearing up to comply with a Canadian regulation that will bar unvaccinated players from entering Canada as of next month. The rule takes effect Jan. 15 as part of the Canadian government’s COVID-19-related border-crossing policies announced Nov. 19. The NBA informed teams of the change on Tuesday.
NBA
Field Level Media

Bulls star DeMar DeRozan enters COVID-19 protocols

Chicago Bulls star forward DeMar DeRozan entered the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols Monday, the team announced. DeRozan will miss Monday’s game against the Denver Nuggets and could miss several more depending on whether he tested positive or was a close contact of someone who had, which is not yet known.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Sports
Field Level Media

Griffin Carroll: 10 tempting TD scorer props for Week 13

Week 13 is here and it’s time to scan the board for the best touchdown scorer props of the weekend. The approach is finding plus-odds spots. Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is in a great spot to score this weekend, but at -200, we’re not chasing limited value. Here are...
NFL
Field Level Media

Maryland Terrapins coach Mark Turgeon steps down

Mark Turgeon is stepping down as head coach at Maryland, effective immediately, the university announced Friday. Assistant coach Danny Manning will serve as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season, beginning with the Terrapins’ home game against Northwestern on Sunday. Maryland is off to a 5-3 start...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Field Level Media

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey lost for season

Baltimore Ravens All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey sustained a torn pectoral muscle and will be lost for the rest of the season, coach John Harbaugh confirmed Monday. The determination was made after Humphrey underwent an MRI and other tests Monday. Harbaugh said after Sunday’s game that he expected Humphrey to be...
NFL
Field Level Media

Field Level Media

Kirkland, WA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
223K+
Views
ABOUT

Field Level Media features a network of 200+ professional writers and editors providing breaking sports news, analysis and coverage of more than 7,000 annual events.

 https://fieldlevelmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy