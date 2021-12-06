ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Asia-Pacific wants to live with Covid. Omicron is threatening those reopening plans

By Helen Regan, CNN
 4 days ago

Little is known about the potential dangers posed by the Omicron coronavirus variant but concern over its spread is already threatening to wreck reopening plans in Asia-Pacific. After more than 20 months of strict border controls and restrictions on daily life, many countries in the region had tentatively started...

Coinspeaker

Asia-Pacific Financial Markets Stumble amid New Covid-19 Variant

The general performance of the Asia-Pacific markets was subpar as the region is experiencing the impact of new Covid variant B.1.1.529. Hong Kong and Singapore led a stock slump of Asia-Pacific markets in the face of growing fears over a new Covid variant called B.1.1.529. The Hang Sang index of Hong Kong dropped by 2.67% on Friday to close at 24,080.52. The Japanese Nikkei 225 shed 2.53% to close at 28,751.62, while the Topix index fell by 2.01% to 1,984.98. Kospi in South Korea ended the session 1.47% lower at 2,936.44, while the Australian S&P/ASX 200 dipped 1.73% to finish at 7,279.30. However, according to official estimates released on Friday, Australia’s retail sales for October surged by 4.9% month-on-month, seasonally adjusted. This represents a much higher actual figure than the 2.5% increase prediction from a Reuters poll.
WORLD
Reuters

Australia's reopening plans in doubt after Omicron cases

SYDNEY, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Australia will review its plans to reopen borders to skilled migrants and students from Dec. 1, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday, after the country reported its first cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant over the weekend. Two people who arrived in Australia from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Flight Global.com

Omicron casts winter chill over Asia-Pacific’s recovery shoots

The newly-discovered Omicron variant of the coronavirus — along with the raft of travel restrictions swiftly imposed — is threatening to upend Asia-Pacific carriers’ recovery momentum. The new variant — first identified in southern Africa and labelled a “variant of concern by the World Health Organization — comes as carriers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Time Out Global

Explained: What is the Omicron variant and will it impact Australia’s reopening plans?

Life in Australia has all but bounced back following the devastating spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant, which entered Australia via an infected flight attendant in mid-June, plunging much of the country in months-long lockdowns. But as Australia prepares to reopen its international borders to the world from December 1, fresh concerns about a newly discovered and highly mutated Covid variant, named by the WHO Omicron, have cast doubt on whether the nation’s reopening will go ahead as planned.
HEALTH
Seekingalpha.com

Asia-Pacific shares retreat amid concerns over Omicron Covid variant

Japan -1.63%. October retail sales +1.1% M/M, higher than expectations of expected -1.6%, 2.7% prior. Retail sales surged 0.9% Y/Y, expected 1.1%, prior -0.5%. Global markets tumbled late last week as the WHO labeled the Omicron Covid strain a “variant of concern. Oil rebounded about 4% on Monday to scale...
RETAIL
CNBC

Asia-Pacific stocks slip as investors watch omicron Covid variant; oil prices rebound more than 4%

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific largely fell in Monday trade as investors continue to monitor developments surrounding the recently discovered omicron Covid variant. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped 0.52% by the afternoon. Hong Kong-listed shares of Chinese tech giant Meituan lost more than 7% after the firm on Friday posted a loss of about 10 billion Chinese yuan ($1.56 billion) for the three months ended Sept. 30.
WORLD
simpleflying.com

Will Omicron Deal Asia-Pacific’s Flagging Airlines Another Blow?

Asia-Pacific travelers may be quietly confident flying will return to pre-pandemic levels over the next couple of years, but will the Omicron variant put a dent in this confidence? Another round of global jitters potentially undermines a slowly growing confidence in airlines in the region getting back to pre-pandemic flying levels.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
theedgemarkets.com

WHO tells Asia-Pacific to brace for Omicron as variant spreads

MANILA (Dec 3): The World Health Organization (WHO) warned Asia-Pacific countries on Friday to boost healthcare capacity and fully vaccinate their people to prepare for a surge in Covid-19 cases as the Omicron variant spreads globally despite travel curbs. Despite shutting its borders to travel from high-risk southern African countries,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Asia airlines hope Omicron setback will be short-lived

SYDNEY (Reuters) – A nascent recovery in Asia-Pacific international travel demand has been set back by the Omicron variant as governments tighten rules, but airline bosses say they hope any backward moves will be short-lived. International passenger traffic in Asia-Pacific was at just 5.4% of pre-pandemic levels in October, the...
WORLD

