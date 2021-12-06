Asia-Pacific wants to live with Covid. Omicron is threatening those reopening plans

The general performance of the Asia-Pacific markets was subpar as the region is experiencing the impact of new Covid variant B.1.1.529. Hong Kong and Singapore led a stock slump of Asia-Pacific markets in the face of growing fears over a new Covid variant called B.1.1.529. The Hang Sang index of Hong Kong dropped by 2.67% on Friday to close at 24,080.52. The Japanese Nikkei 225 shed 2.53% to close at 28,751.62, while the Topix index fell by 2.01% to 1,984.98. Kospi in South Korea ended the session 1.47% lower at 2,936.44, while the Australian S&P/ASX 200 dipped 1.73% to finish at 7,279.30. However, according to official estimates released on Friday, Australia’s retail sales for October surged by 4.9% month-on-month, seasonally adjusted. This represents a much higher actual figure than the 2.5% increase prediction from a Reuters poll.

WORLD ・ 14 DAYS AGO