ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Walking Dead: World Beyond series finale mid-credits scene sets up major franchise twist

By Dalton Ross
Entertainment Weekly
Entertainment Weekly
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarning: This article contains spoilers about "The Last Light," the series finale of The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Everything comes full circle. At least it did for viewers of The Walking Dead: World Beyond on Sunday's series finale, "The Last Light." The episode began and ended much as the series did,...

ew.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

The Walking Dead Star Reveals the Truth About Jadis and Rick Grimes

Is Jadis friend or foe to Rick Grimes? After a Civic Republic Military helicopter airlifts Anne/Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) and a gravely-injured Rick (Andrew Lincoln) away from The Walking Dead, the chopper shuttles Rick to safety at a new location: the Civic Republic. But Jadis trades Rick to the CRM as her ticket into the CR — a post-apocalyptic Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — spending six years inside its authoritarian military. Landing on the final season of The Walking Dead: World Beyond as a Warrant Officer for the CRM, Jadis tells Huck (Annet Mahendru) she branded Rick a "B" to spare him from a fate as a Test Subject for Project Votus.
TV SERIES
derbyinformer.com

‘Walking Dead: World Beyond’: Escaping CRM, For Real This Time (RECAP)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for AMC‘s The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2, Episode 9, “Death and the Dead.”]. Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) is having a no good, very bad day. To be fair, it’s not like the day’s going great for everyone else. While the Bennett family had...
TV SERIES
FanSided

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2, Episode 9 recap

The plan to escape the CRM with the scientists and research might work — that is, until Mason acts rationally and costs one character their life. The Walking Dead: World Beyond is wrapping up in a way perhaps no one will be expecting. Episode 9, titled “Death and the Dead,”...
TV SERIES
FanSided

Fear the Walking Dead season 7 midseason finale, Padre

Fear the Walking Dead will air its midseason finale for season seven on December 5 on AMC. The episode is titled “Padre,” and viewers will finally get more information about this term. We have heard the term throughout this season, and it will be interesting to find out exactly what it is.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Holt
Person
Nicolas Cantu
Person
Annet Mahendru
Person
Pollyanna Mcintosh
Person
Noah Emmerich
digitalspy.com

Money Heist cast teases how major death sets up final season

Money Heist spoilers follow. We're just days away from part two of Money Heist season five dropping on Netflix and there are plenty of questions to be answered. Ahead of the release of the final five episodes, the show's cast and writers have been teasing how the heartbreaking end of part one sets up the show's finale.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Walking Dead Universe's Undead Get New Life in World Beyond Epilogue

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's TWD: World Beyond, "The Last Light." After a decade of the undead, there's fresh meat in The Walking Dead Universe. An epilogue ending the series finale of The Walking Dead: World Beyond connects to the first season of The Walking Dead, revealing an even deadlier breed of walker — and suggesting an origin for the unknown zombie virus that spread like wildfire across the globe in 2010. It's the disease that CDC virologist Dr. Edwin Jenner (Noah Emerich) told Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) about in a whisper in "TS-19": Everyone is infected. If you die, you turn.
TV SERIES
Decider

‘Fear the Walking Dead’: Alicia Finally Returns, With a Twist

After last being seen in Season 6, Episode 14 of Fear the Walking Dead, fan-favorite Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) finally returned right at the end of last week’s episode, “The Portrait“, nearly nine full episodes later. Only as we found out on this week’s midseason finale, “PADRE”, she may not be around for much longer.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Series Finale#The Walking Dead#Civic Republic Military#Crm#French#Cdc#Violet
tvseriesfinale.com

Fear the Walking Dead: Season Eight Renewal Announced for AMC TV Series

Morgan’s group will return and continue to fight for their survival on AMC. The cable channel has renewed Fear the Walking Dead for an eighth season. A post-apocalyptic horror drama series, the Fear the Walking Dead TV show stars Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Maggie Grace, Colman Domingo, Danay García, Austin Amelio, Mo Collins, Alexa Nisenson, Karen David, Christine Evangelista, Colby Hollman, Jenna Elfman, Keith Carradine, and Rubén Blades. The show’s story begins in Los Angeles with a dysfunctional and blended family as they search for a safe haven in a horrifying new reality. In the seventh season, Morgan’s group is scattered across Texas as they try to survive the nuclear fallout brought about by Teddy (John Glover) and his followers. Meanwhile, Morgan (James) and Victor (Domingo) clash over their philosophies.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Fear the Walking Dead's future revealed beyond season 7

Good news, Fear the Walking Dead fans... the long-running horror spin-off has been renewed for an eighth season. Season 7's explosive mid-season finale, which aired in the US last night (December 5), saw Alycia Debnam-Carey's elusive Alicia Clark finally make an appearance, and declare war on Colman Domingo's increasingly power-hungry Victor Strand.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Fear the Walking Dead Teaser Trailer Sets Season 7B Premiere Date

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's Fear the Walking Dead, "Padre." "You have your army. I have mine," Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) warns Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) in the Season 7B teaser trailer announcing an April 2022 return for Fear the Walking Dead. In the fallout of the nuclear zombie-apocalypse pitting Morgan Jones (Lennie James) and Alicia against their former friend, Sunday's midseason finale, "Padre," ends with an ailing Alicia promising to take the one thing that matters most to Strand: The Tower. "We're going to war," declares Alicia, setting up an explosive second half of Season 7.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
World Series
CinemaBlend

Could The Walking Dead's Rick Grimes Have Met World Beyond's Elizabeth Kublek? Here's What Julia Ormond Thinks

Spoilers ahead for the series finale of The Walking Dead: World Beyond, “The Last Light.” Read at your own risk!. The series finale of The Walking Dead: World Beyond finally premiered on AMC this past weekend, and it was an emotionally draining ride. While there were some happy endings to be found, there were also some tragic ones. Following the episode's airing, Julia Ormond, who portrayed Lt. Col. Elizabeth Kublek of the Civic Republic Military, discussed her character’s ending and whether Kublek could have crossed paths with Rick Grimes at some point.
TV SERIES
TVLine

World Beyond Series Finale Recap: Who Lived, Who Died and Which Long-Lost Walking Dead Character Showed Up?

After Sunday, there would be no “beyond” for AMC’s The Walking Dead: World Beyond. The AMC limited series concluded its two-season run with an affecting episode that killed off two key characters, threatened to end a third, and dropped in a stunning blast from the distant past — all the way back to Season 1 of the mother ship. Who lived, who died, and who made a surprise cameo? Read on… ‘YOU’VE GOTTEN REALLY GOOD AT BEING A HERO’ | As “The Last Light” began, Jadis gave orders to jam all walkie-talkie frequencies for an eight-mile radius despite the fact that...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Fear the Walking Dead Shocker: Kim Dickens Returns as Series Regular!

The prayers of fans of Fear the Walking Dead everywhere have been answered:. AMC announced on tonight’s Talking Dead the renewal of Fear the Walking Dead for an eighth season with Dickens, who played fan-favorite character Madison Clark for the first four seasons, returning. Dickens will make her first appearance...
TV SERIES
Entertainment Weekly

Entertainment Weekly

21K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping you plugged into pop culture

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy