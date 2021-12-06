The Walking Dead: World Beyond series finale mid-credits scene sets up major franchise twist

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's TWD: World Beyond, "The Last Light." After a decade of the undead, there's fresh meat in The Walking Dead Universe. An epilogue ending the series finale of The Walking Dead: World Beyond connects to the first season of The Walking Dead, revealing an even deadlier breed of walker — and suggesting an origin for the unknown zombie virus that spread like wildfire across the globe in 2010. It's the disease that CDC virologist Dr. Edwin Jenner (Noah Emerich) told Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) about in a whisper in "TS-19": Everyone is infected. If you die, you turn.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO