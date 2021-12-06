ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 people killed in plane crash near Visalia airport, federal agencies begin investigation

By Nic Garcia
ABC30 Central Valley
 4 days ago

An investigation is underway after four people were killed in a plane crash near the Visalia airport on Saturday evening.

The single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza aircraft took off from Visalia Municipal Airport at about 6:40 pm, then crashed just 16 seconds later at Road 68 and Avenue 288, just west of the airport.

Investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) arrived in the South Valley on Sunday to begin looking into why the plane was derailed just moments after it took off.

The Tulare County Sheriff's office has not released the identities of the four victims.

First responders say the fog was thick when they arrived.

With no fire from the crash, it wasn't easy to immediately find the plane.

"When we all responded, we were searching for the plane," said Sgt. Jesse Cox with the sheriff's office.

"The area is a large reservoir area and it's hard to get back there. We need to go on foot... We just circulated the area as much personnel as we had until we found it," he added.

Once the plane was found, the sheriff's office confirmed all four people on board died in the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration arrived Sunday afternoon to take over the investigation.

The NTSB says the wreckage field from the crash is about 500 feet long, with debris scattered in all directions.

Investigators are taking photographs and conducting the ground investigation before the plane is moved to a secure location for further analysis.

ABC30 Central Valley

