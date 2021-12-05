ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Watch now: Longtime senator, GOP leader Bob Dole dies at 98

Pantagraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBob Dole, who overcame grievous World War Two combat wounds to...

pantagraph.com

Indy100

Guess which GOP politician showed up maskless to Bob Dole’s funeral

The funeral of the late former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole was attended by many of his peers in Congress.Dole, who had announced in February he was being treated for advanced lung cancer, passed away on December 5th.President Joe Biden, Amy Klobuchar, Tom Hanks and more gathered to honor Dole’s funeral on Friday, at an event that was - due to Dole making it the grand age of 98 - filled with a lot of very old people.But there was one individual in particular present at the event who has been getting tons of attention for noticeably being one of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Week

Biden jokingly recalls Bob Dole's unwavering honesty during tribute to late senator: 'God, I love the guy'

President Biden shared a heartwarming memory during Friday's funeral service for former Sen. Bob Dole (R-Kansas), who passed away Sunday at the age of 98. While delivering a tribute to the late senator, Biden recalled a time when Dole — a man Biden described as "almost too honest" — cast a deciding vote against his own party in favor of funding Biden's beloved Amtrak.
CONGRESS & COURTS
State
Kansas State
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Watch Live: Bob Dole remembered with funeral at Washington National Cathedral, tribute at WWII Memorial

WASHINGTON (KSNW) — The nation will continue to pay its respects to Senator Bob Dole today. Dole died in his sleep Sunday morning at the age of 98. Politicians and dignitaries have paid tribute since then, remembering the former presidential candidate as a hero for his service during World War II, as a leader who […]
WASHINGTON, DC
KSNT News

Sen. Bob Dole honored at National Cathedral, WWII Memorial

President Joe Biden joined national leaders and Senator Dole’s family members and close friends at Washington National Cathedral for an invitation-only memorial service honoring the late senator’s life. Following the service at 1:15 p.m., Senator Dole’s motorcade and the casket will pause at the Memorial for a ceremony honoring his life and military service. WASHINGTON (AP) — Bob Dole is to be honored with a private service at Washington National […]
WASHINGTON, KS
The Independent

Services in Washington, Kansas will continue to honor Dole

Bob Dole was to be honored with a private service at Washington National Cathedral and a public one at the World War II Memorial a day after lying in state at the U.S. Capitol, where President Joe Biden and top leaders from both parties saluted a “giant in our history." A friend of Dole's from the decades both men spent in the Senate Biden was also planning to speak at Friday's invitation-only cathedral ceremony, along with the late Kansas senator's family and close friends. Dole's casket was then set to travel to the World War II Memorial on...
U.S. POLITICS
Person
Bob Dole
WSET

Bob Dole's funeral, wreath ceremony draws hundreds of supporters

WASHINGTON D.C. (7News) — Americans paid tribute to a “giant of our history” who served the country in war and in politics Friday. The private memorial service for former Senator Bob Dole began at 11 a.m. at the Washington National Cathedral. President Joe Biden, former Sens. Pat...
CONGRESS & COURTS
#Gop#Republican
Axios

In photos: Bob Dole honored at U.S. Capitol

President Biden, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and other lawmakers on Thursday honored Sen. Bob Dole, who laid in state at the U.S. Capitol after passing away Sunday at the age of 98. What they're saying: "He, too, was a giant of our history. That's not hyperbole," President Biden...
CONGRESS & COURTS
foxla.com

Bob Dole, former US senator and GOP presidential nominee, dies at 98

Bob Dole, a Republican political icon from Kansas whose career spanned decades in the U.S. Senate and included a presidential run in 1996, died Sunday at the age of 98. The Elizabeth Dole Foundation confirmed his death after a battle with lung cancer. Dole had revealed in February 2021 that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer and was undergoing treatment.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

