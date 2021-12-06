ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare County, CA

Man, woman rob Valero gas station in Tulare County

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=034OQU_0dEyq5B000

Tulare County deputies are searching for two people involved in a robbery on Saturday morning at a gas station along Highway 99.

It happened at the Valero gas station along Avenue 384 just off of the highway.

Employees say at around 7:30, a man and woman drove up in a truck. The woman entered the gas station with the man wearing a mask.

The man left and they say the woman grabbed money from the register and then jumped back in the truck where the man was waiting for her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tulare County, CA
Tulare County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
34K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy