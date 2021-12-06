Two Injured in Greenville Shootings

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were injured Monday in shootings in North and South Baltimore, police said. Officers responded at 1:49 p.m. to the 800 block of Belgian Avenue for a reported shooting, where they found a 28-year-old man who was shot at least once. The man was hospitalized, but police said his condition is unknown at this time. Shortly after 5 p.m. on the other side of the city, officers responded to the 1800 block of McHenry Street for a reported shooting, where they found another man who was shot. The victim was hospitalized, but his condition was not disclosed. Police said they are interviewing a person of interest in the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

