ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn, PA

Penn State’s James Franklin searching for ‘the right person’ to replace Brent Pry at defensive coordinator

By Daniel Gallen
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

STATE COLLEGE — James Franklin is a busy man. The Penn State coach was out on the road recruiting Sunday night, and he’s trying to put the finishing touches on his top-10 Class of 2022 while also spinning that momentum forward into the 2023 cycle ahead of National Signing Day later...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Penn State punter Jordan Stout finishes behind San Diego State’s Matt Araiza for Ray Guy Award

STATE COLLEGE — Penn State punter Jordan Stout fell short of gathering another postseason honor for his performance in 2021 on Thursday night. Stout finished behind Matt Araiza of San Diego State in the voting for the Ray Guy Award, which goes to the nation’s top punter, on Thursday night during The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Penn, PA
Football
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Penn, PA
Penn, PA
Sports
City
Vanderbilt, PA
City
State College, PA
Penn, PA
College Sports
State
Arkansas State
PennLive.com

Penn State University chooses president from Louisville to replace Eric Barron: reports

STATE COLLEGE - University trustees appear to be poised to bring the current president of the University of Louisville to Happy Valley as the 19th President of Penn State. The hiring of Dr. Neeli Bendapudi would be groundbreaking for Penn State, in that it would give the university its first female and first non-white president. Bendapudi was born in Vizag, India and moved to the United States in 1994 to attend graduate school at the University of Kansas where she earned her doctorate degree.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brent Pry
PennLive.com

Central Penn College joins new USCAA conference

It’s official! The Eastern States Athletic Conference (ESAC) is now a reality. Earlier this week, the United States Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA) approved the creation of the new conference, which will include Central Penn College and the following three institutions:. · Bucks County Community College (Newtown, Pa.) ·...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Penn State#Nittany Lions
PennLive.com

Wyomissing vs. Central Valley: PIAA Class 3A football championship preview

THE SPARTANS (15-0): Most programs would take at least one step back after graduating six All-State picks, but this is not a typical football program. The Spartans have run white hot since August behind a true committee of standouts, which includes top rushers Tommy Grabowski and Amory Thompson. That tandem led a 350-yard ground attack that scuttled Neumann-Goretti’s ship in the semifinals.
WYOMISSING, PA
PennLive.com

Southern Columbia vs. Serra Catholic: PIAA Class 2A football championship preview

THE TIGERS (14-1): It’s the Tom Hanks of Pa. football, meaning the Tigers need no introduction to the folks in Hershey. The boys from Catawissa are toiling in their PIAA-record 20th final and coach Jim Roth, the state’s all-time wins leader, will try to bank a 2A title for the fifth consecutive season. His program has won the last four by a combined score of 213-35. That’s serious acting. Gavin Garcia just became the fourth Southern RB to eclipse 7,000 career rushing yards and the Kent State pledge has accumulated 140 total touchdowns. Here’s the rub, Garcia was just one of three rushers to bypass 100 stripes a week ago in SC’s semifinal thrashing of Northern Lehigh. All-State DE Derek Berlitz is one of the leaders on defense, which turned up the heat after Wyomissing snapped the Tigers’ 65-game win streak midseason.
HERSHEY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
123K+
Followers
53K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy