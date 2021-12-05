ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guilty director Antoine Fuqua signs first-look partnership with Netflix

 6 days ago
Antoine Fuqua has landed a first-look partnership with Netflix. The 'Guilty' director has signed a deal with the streaming giant following the success of his adaptation of Gustav Moller's Danish drama 'Den Skyldige', which saw the filmmaker reunite with 'Southpaw' actor Jake Gyllenhaal. Deadline reports that the deal will...

