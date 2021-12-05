LSU to Face Kansas St. in Jan. 4 Texas Bowl

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State was either going to play in the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando or the Texas Bowl in Houston and after the Cheez-It Bowl matched Iowa State with Clemson, that meant K-State was headed to Houston. As Fitz explains, the Texas Bowl is a perfect spot for the 7-5 Wildcats, where they will plat a vulnerable 6-6 LSU team. The game will be played on January 4, making it the final bowl game of the year leading up to the National Championship Game.

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO