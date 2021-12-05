LSU to Face Kansas St. in Jan. 4 Texas Bowl

Five questions facing Texas (4-7, 2-6 Big 12) vs. Kansas State (7-4, 4-4) on Friday (11 a.m., Fox):. Will Xavier Worthy catch or break Jordan Shipley's touchdown record?. Worthy's 56 receptions, 916 receiving yards and 12 touchdown catches are now the freshman receiving standards at Texas. He won't get close to resetting UT's overall records of 116 catches and 1,485 yards, records that Shipley has owned since 2009. Shipley also caught a school-record 13 touchdown passes that year, so Worthy — who has 12 — has a chance of matching or breaking that mark. For now, those 12 touchdowns are tied for second with Limas Sweed (2006) and Roy Williams (2002).
Comments / 0