LSU to Face Kansas St. in Jan. 4 Texas Bowl

By Courtesy: LSU athletics
The Press
The Press
 4 days ago
BATON ROUGE – LSU will play in a bowl game for the 21st time in 22 years as the Tigers have been selected to face Kansas State in the 2022 TaxAct Texas Bowl, the Southeastern Conference announced on Sunday. The TaxAct Texas Bowl – played at the home of...

