ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

The Guilty director Antoine Fuqua signs first-look partnership with Netflix

The Press
The Press
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Guilty director Antoine Fuqua signs first-look...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Halle Berry Inks Multi-Film Partnership with Netflix

Having just debuted her directorial debut Bruised on the service, Halle Berry is putting down roots at Netflix. Berry has entered into a multi-picture partnership with the streaming service, that will see her star in and produce Netflix feature films. The news comes the week after Berry’s Bruised debuted on the service, where, according to Netflix, it became the No. 1 film of the week in the U.S., and  No. 2 film, globally. The movie was streamed for 47.7 million hours in its first five days of release, according to the company. Says Berry, “The Netflix team has not only been collaborative...
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

Jurassic World 2 director making disaster movie for Netflix

J. A. Bayona, the director of Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom, is set to direct Spanish-language disaster movie, Society of the Snow for Netflix. It is based on the same events that inspired the 1993 Hollywood movie Alive, directed by Frank Marshall and starring Ethan Hawke. The real-life events that the...
MOVIES
Complex

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Announces Production Company, Netflix Partnership

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is taking his talents—and his new production company—to Netflix. On Tuesday, the Emmy winner announced the launch of the company House Eleven10, as well as a creative partnership with Netflix to coincide with it, Deadline reports. With the company named after his childhood home in Oakland, Abdul-Marteen will be working on projects for the streaming giant that he will both produce and star in.
BUSINESS
SFGate

ViacomCBS Signs Diverse U.K. Writers With First Look Deals Ahead of Paramount Plus Launch

Ahead of the early 2022 U.K. launch of Paramount Plus, VIS, a division of ViacomCBS International Studios, has signed five emerging writers from underrepresented groups. One of the main criteria for choosing this group is their “potential to collaborate on distinctive development projects intended for Paramount Plus,” according to a statement from VIS. The five writers will have the opportunity to pitch five ideas to VIS over two years. VIS commits to commissioning at least two projects to the treatment stage of development, and of those at least one will be taken to script.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antoine Fuqua
UPI News

Antoine Fuqua inks new deal with Netflix

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Training Day and The Magnificent Seven filmmaker Antoine Fuqua has signed a deal to make movies and documentaries for Netflix. The first-look partnership, which was announced Friday, continues the director-producer's relationship with the studio after the success of their thriller, The Guilty starring Jake Gyllenhaal. "Working...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Antoine Fuqua’s Apple Thriller ‘Emancipation’ Adds Newcomer Imani Pullum

EXCLUSIVE: Newcomer Imani Pullum has joined the cast of Apple Original Films’ Emancipation. She’ll star in the thriller alongside previously announced cast members Will Smith, Ben Foster, Charmaine Bingwa, Gilbert Owuor, Mustafa Shakir, Steven Ogg, Grant Harvey, Ronnie Gene Blevins, Jayson Warner Smith, Jabbar Lewis, Michael Luwoye and Aaron Moten. The Antoine Fuqua pic currently in production in New Orleans tells the story of Peter (Smith), a man who escapes from slavery—relying on his wits, unwavering faith and deep love for his family to evade cold-blooded hunters and the unforgiving swamps of Louisiana on his quest for freedom. The film is...
MOVIES
gamingideology.com

Netflix gives a first look at the upcoming live-action series

After Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness and the new mixed-disc movie Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, Resident Evil fans’ hopes rest in Netflix’s upcoming live-action series. Netflix is ​​now showing a first teaser. The new series tells a new story in two timelines. In the first, 14-year-old sisters Jade and...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary#Netflix Fans
The Press

Jake Gyllenhaal enjoyed the challenge of making The Guilty

Jake Gyllenhaal enjoyed being under pressure during the making of 'The Guilty'. The 40-year-old actor stars in Antoine Fuqua's crime thriller as LAPD officer Joe Baylor – who is in a call centre dealing with crimes in Los Angeles. Jake is heavily featured in the movie and admits that he liked the challenge of making the project across 11 days in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.
LOS ANGELES, CA
digitalspy.com

Netflix releases first look at Chris Hemsworth's return in Extraction 2

Extraction 2 has been given a proper first look in a new official picture of Chris Hemsworth in the Netflix sequel. Just a few days after cameras started rolling on the action flick, a picture of the star's character Tyler Rake holding onto the side of a train in a snowy setting has been released.
MOVIES
IndieWire

The Future of Documentary Filmmaking Is Bright, but It Remains a High-Risk Endeavor

IndieWire turns 25 this year. To mark the occasion, we’re running a series of essays about the future of everything we cover. Remember when documentaries were deeply honorable but commercially unviable? “Knock Down the House” shattered Sundance records in 2019 when Netflix bought it for $10 million; Apple and A24 broke that record the next year with the $12 million acquisition of “Boys State.” Apple paid a reported $25 million for “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry,” while studios like Concordia, Participant, Radical, and XTR pump millions into the non-fiction genre. Today, everyone loves documentaries. Streamers are hailed as giving the...
MOVIES
TV Fanatic

Texas Chainsaw Massacre: Netflix Shares First Look!

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is revving up at Netflix. A new chapter in the franchise is set to launch on the streaming service on February 18, 2022, and we have some first-look photos. Moving such an iconic franchise to streaming is a big swing, but it makes sense when you...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
mxdwn.com

Netflix Releases First Look At ‘Vikings: Valhalla’

In a recent tweet teasing their upcoming titles for 2022, Netflix unveiled the first images for their spin off of the History Channel’s Vikings series: Vikings Valhalla. Created by Michael Hirst (The Tudors, Vikings) the original show followed famed viking Ragnar Lothbrok and his sons raiding and pillaging during the height of the Viking age.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Caitlin Cronenberg, Daughter of Director David Cronenberg, to Helm Thriller ‘Humane’

Caitlin Cronenberg, daughter of iconic movie director David Cronenberg, is making her directorial feature debut with Humane, a thriller scripted by Michael Sparaga, who is also producing. Humane is a Canada-Belgium co-production between Sparaga’s Victory Man Productions and Frakas Productions, which co-produced 2021 Palme d’Or winner Titane. The thriller chronicles the events at a family dinner, held after an environmental collapse where the world lost 20 percent of its population, when a father’s plan to enlist in the government’s new euthanasia program goes horribly wrong. Caitlin Cronenberg is a celebrity and fashion photographer who earlier directed short film The Endings, based on...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Decider

Dave Chappelle Continues Partnership with Netflix, Will Appear At Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival in 2022

Netflix, which has launched a handful of comedy specials and comic-led series, has announced a mega comedy festival taking place in Los Angeles in 2022. But admist the dozens of names Netflix has announced is a controversial choice: Dave Chappelle, who recently caused mayhem for the company after fans commented on a number of transphobic comments in his special, The Closer.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Raised By Wolves’ Star Niamh Algar Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: BAFTA Award-nominated actress Niamh Algar (Censor, Raised by Wolves) has signed with UTA for representation in all areas, Deadline has learned. Algar most recently appeared on the film side as Enid Baines in Prano Bailey-Bond’s psychological horror pic Censor, which made its world premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. She previously starred opposite Cosmo Jarvis in Nick Rowland’s Calm with Horses, and was recognized for her work with a BAFTA nomination for Best Supporting Actress. The actress will next be seen in Sebastián Lelio’s The Wonder opposite Florence Pugh, also starring in Jodhi May’s upcoming indie drama Mooring opposite Charlotte Rampling. Algar can be seen on the TV side in Ridley Scott’s HBO Max sci-fi drama Raised by Wolves and Shane Meadows’ Channel 4 drama series The Virtues. She was named a BAFTA Breakthrough Brit in 2019 and has also been recognized by organizations including the British Independent Film Awards, the Hollywood Critics Association, the Irish Film and Television Awards, and the Royal Television Society, among others. She will continued to be represented by Independent Talent in the UK and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.
MOVIES
The Independent

Don’t Look Up: Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence star in first footage of upcoming Netflix film

The first footage has been released for Don’t Look Up, an upcoming Netflix film starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and many more.Netflix unveiled the brief excerpt on Tuesday as part of a preview of all its planned movie releases for 2021. The streaming platform has a massive release schedule for the year ahead, with at least one new film coming out every week.Among those releases is Don’t Look Up, a political satire disaster film written and directed by Adam McKay. The film, according to Netflix, “tells the story of two low-level astronomers, who must go on a giant media...
MOVIES
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
1K+
Followers
28K+
Post
229K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy