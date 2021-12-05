PHOTOS: Franklin Christmas Parade draws thousands to Main Street

Main Street Murfreesboro presents the 2021 Celebrate Christmas Downtown event, the official lighting of the Rutherford County Christmas tree, on Friday, December 3 at 6:00pm. Join the community downtown to kick off the holidays with this annual event and be entertained for an hour in front of the historic courthouse with singing from a City and County student choir, ballet from the Nutcracker performed by MTSU Dance, two songs and acting from the Center for the Arts “Elf the Musical”, Christmas carols led by Belle Aire Baptist Community choir, and of course a grand entrance by Santa and Mrs. Claus thanks to the Murfreesboro Fire Department! 103.3 Country stars Big B and Bubba will be emceeing this one-hour event and sure to provide lots of entertainment.

