As the wise-cracking, trouble-making queen of “Yellowstone” Ranch, Kelly Reilly is beloved by fans of the Paramount Network series. The “Yellowstone” star recently attended a Careity event in Fort Worth, Texas where she was also a guest speaker. Reilly took in a huge round of applause from the large crowd on hand for the event. She was introduced by Nic Sheridan, the wife of “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan inside a packed arena. The Beth Dutton star then proceeded to give the audience an excellent pep talk that brought most everyone to their feet. Reilly spoke on what starring in “Yellowstone” means to her and thanks fans for their support of the show. Reily’s appearance at the celebrity cutting event was captured on video by a few individuals in attendance. The video made its way to the internet and is the subject of a recent Reddit thread.

