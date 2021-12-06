ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What if Japan Hadn't Attacked Pearl Harbor?

By Ishaan Tharoor
 4 days ago

Few events in World War II were as defining as the Japanese assault on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. The "date which shall...

Telegraph

How one secretly intercepted cable could have prevented Pearl Harbor

It was 07.48am on a Sunday morning when Guy C. Avery, an engineer for the US Navy, first heard the sound of a plane with a curiously foreign-sounding engine. He was asleep in a bunk bed at the time, inside his bungalow, which he shared with his naval comrades. It was a comfortably warm morning in Honolulu, Hawaii, with a gentle breeze. Out of a mostly cloudless sky roared 350 Japanese planes, each branded with the flag of the red sun. At first, Avery assumed he was hearing the US Air Force conducting a training exercise. But after clambering out of bed to look through his window, he spotted a “Zero” – American slang for a Japanese fighter jet – firing from a machine gun down at people below. “It’s war,” he shouted across his still half-asleep dormitory.
CBS Boston

USS Constitution Holds Ceremony To Mark 80 Years Since Pearl Harbor Attack

CHARLESTOWN (CBS) – Tuesday marks 80 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor. On December 7, 1941, Japan launched a surprise attack on the U.S. Navy base in Hawaii, killing 2,400 service members and civilians. Pearl Harbor survivors and World War II veterans will gather at the base Tuesday morning for a moment of silence at 7:55 a.m. to mark when the bombing began. The 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor was commemorated on the USS Constitution (WBZ-TV) In Massachusetts, the U.S.S. Constitution held a commemorative ceremony in the Charlestown Navy Yard. “The grim reality lived out that day and the immediate, far-reaching impacts bear repeating on every anniversary so that subsequent generations will know what happened there and will never forget,” said John Brenda, the 76th commander of the U.S.S. Constitution. The ceremony has been a tradition at the U.S.S. Constitution for at least 45 years.
News-Herald.com

Stories behind Pearl Harbor attack bring chills 80 years later

Standing in the USS Arizona Memorial, the white concrete “bridge” that straddles the sunken Navy battleship, I expected to feel ghosts of the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor. I anticipated an energy echo from the past, a residual static that would make hairs stand up or goosebumps appear. But there was nothing paranormal during my visit to Honolulu one month before the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on the harbor.
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area Remembers 1941 Attack On Pearl Harbor That Changed America Forever

HAYWARD (KPIX) — On Sunday, December 7th, 1941, a young radio operator on Mare Island got an urgent message in Morse Code. It was the first news to reach the mainland about the attack on Pearl Harbor and America has never been the same since. E. “Paul” Ball was 15 years old when Pearl Harbor was bombed. Two years later he joined the fight, enlisting in the Navy. On Tuesday, the 80th anniversary of the attack, a small group of veterans and city officials gathered in Vallejo to remember a moment in history that changed everything. “It opened our eyes, man,...
Fox News

Pearl Harbor survivor recounts harrowing attack, 80 years later: 'Something I'll never forget'

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii – Eighty years ago, most Americans had never heard of Pearl Harbor, let alone were able to find it on a map. Yet the attack on an island 2,500 miles from the mainland came to define the ‘Greatest Generation’ and America itself, which avenged the attack just four months later, bombing Tokyo, and, shortly after, winning a decisive naval victory at Midway.
thedrive

Flying Boats Flew Japan’s Little-Known Follow-On Raid On Pearl Harbor

The second attempted attack on Pearl Harbor indirectly changed the course of the war in the Pacific. Eighty years ago today, the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor plunged the United States headlong into World War II, and the event’s notoriety has ensured it has remained a profound touchstone in the public’s imagination ever since. The surprise raid of December 7, 1941, exacted a heavy toll on the U.S. Navy’s Pacific Fleet battleships in particular, but it was not enough for Imperial Japan. That country staged a much less well-known follow-up attack less than three months later, this time using huge four-engine Kawanishi H8K flying boats, at the time a brand-new weapon, in what was one of the longest bombing missions flown up to that time.
newsitem.com

Pearl Harbor survivors gather on 80th anniversary of attack

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (AP) — A few dozen survivors of Pearl Harbor and other veterans gathered Tuesday at the site of the bombing 80 years ago to remember those killed in the attack by Japan that launched the U.S. into World War II. The USS Chung-Hoon, a guided missile destroyer,...
realclearhistory.com

Roots of Pearl Harbor Went Back 40 Years

On December 7, 1941, Japan staged a surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, decimating the US Pacific Fleet. When Germany and Italy declared war on the United States days later, America found itself in a global war. THE ROOTS OF THE CONFLICT. While Japan’s deadly assault on Pearl Harbor stunned Americans,...
realclearhistory.com

How U.S., Japan Failed to Prevent Going to War

The attack by the Imperial Japanese Army against the Naval Base at Pearl Harbor catapulted the United States into World War II. While many are familiar with the bombing of Pearl Harbor, less is known about the attempts by Japan and the U.S. to avert war. Tensions were running high...
KCEN

80 years later | Remembering the attack on Pearl Harbor

WACO, Texas — It has been 80 years since the deadly attack on Pearl Harbor that pulled the United States into World War II. It was a day that saw 2,403 Americans die when the Japanese bombed the Naval Shipyard in Hawaii. One day after the attack, the US declared...
dallassun.com

Why did the USSR detain American pilots who bombed Tokyo

After the famous 'Doolittle Raid', one of the American bombers that had taken part landed on Soviet territory. The crew hoped to leave the USSR immediately but, instead, ended up embarking on a 13-month journey across half the country. On April 18, 1942, the U.S. Air Force attacked Japan for...
realclearhistory.com

Japan's Giant Battleships Weren't So Tough

Prior to WW2, knowing that they couldn't compete with the numbers of the US navy, the Imperial Japanese Navy quietly authorised the construction of the two largest battleships by weight ever seen in warfare- the Musashi and her sister ship, the Yamato. The origins of these two behemoths can be...
First Coast News

Commentary | Many believe Japan fired the first shots in Pearl Harbor attack, but Will Lehner and crew aboard the USS Ward told a different story

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After meeting Will Lehner in 2005, I've thought about him every Dec. 7 since and anytime someone mentions Pearl Harbor. I was city editor at the Stevens Point Journal newspaper in Wisconsin when I first met Mr. Lehner. He's a household name around those parts for the story he and fellow USS Ward shipmates told from Dec. 7, 1941 to the day they died. I'm sure any survivors are still telling it.
