ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

FDR Knew What Was Coming at Pearl Harbor?

By David Kaiser
realclearhistory.com
 4 days ago

The rulers of Japan and Germany, rather than Franklin Roosevelt, chose the moment at which the United States would enter the world war. Japan had decided back in early July to undertake the southward advance at the risk of war with the United States, the Japanese Navy had insisted on including...

www.realclearhistory.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

The secret weapons Japan used at Pearl Harbor

In many ways, the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, was the perfect military operation. The attacking Japanese task force achieved almost complete tactical surprise, remarkably evaded detection during a 3,000+ mile sortie, successfully employed specially developed secret weapons against US forces and managed to escape with minor losses.
MILITARY
Times and Democrat

COMMENTARY: Pearl Harbor veterans

With each passing year, the number of Pearl Harbor veterans that can tell a first-hand story dwindles. It is estimated that there are now fewer than 100 Pearl Harbor veterans left. Here are a few of the people of Pearl Harbor. Peter Tomich, USS Utah. The Utah was a training...
MILITARY
thedrive

Flying Boats Flew Japan’s Little-Known Follow-On Raid On Pearl Harbor

The second attempted attack on Pearl Harbor indirectly changed the course of the war in the Pacific. Eighty years ago today, the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor plunged the United States headlong into World War II, and the event’s notoriety has ensured it has remained a profound touchstone in the public’s imagination ever since. The surprise raid of December 7, 1941, exacted a heavy toll on the U.S. Navy’s Pacific Fleet battleships in particular, but it was not enough for Imperial Japan. That country staged a much less well-known follow-up attack less than three months later, this time using huge four-engine Kawanishi H8K flying boats, at the time a brand-new weapon, in what was one of the longest bombing missions flown up to that time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
cbs19news

Ceremony coming up to mark 80 years since attack on Pearl Harbor

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There will be a remembrance ceremony held at the Virginia War Memorial to mark 80 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor that pulled the United States into World War II. According to a release, this ceremony will be co-hosted by the Virginia War Memorials...
RICHMOND, VA
realclearhistory.com

Roots of Pearl Harbor Went Back 40 Years

On December 7, 1941, Japan staged a surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, decimating the US Pacific Fleet. When Germany and Italy declared war on the United States days later, America found itself in a global war. THE ROOTS OF THE CONFLICT. While Japan’s deadly assault on Pearl Harbor stunned Americans,...
POLITICS
Missouri Independent

80 years on, the attack on Pearl Harbor offers lessons for today | Opinion

“Pacific Ablaze” read Australian papers on December 8 1941, as the world learned about the monumental events that unfolded only hours before. Japan had simultaneously declared war against the United States and Great Britain, then immediately launched stunning attacks spanning 6,400 kilometers (and the international date line) from Singapore to Hong Kong, Malaya, Bangkok, Guam […] The post 80 years on, the attack on Pearl Harbor offers lessons for today | Opinion appeared first on Missouri Independent.
U.K.
Los Angeles Daily News

Remember Pearl Harbor … and Manzanar

Although the Greatest Generation mostly is no longer with us, Americans always will remember the sacrifice that began Dec. 7, 1941. That’s when Imperial Japan attacked the U.S. bases at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, without warning. Of eight American battleships moored in the harbor, four were sunk and three damaged; 2,402 U.S. service members were killed, along with 57 civilians.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pearl Harbor#Europe#The Japanese Navy#Axis#American#Gallup#Victory Program#Germans#Chinese#The Foreign Ministry#Embassy#Japanese#Hull
Park Rapids Enterprise

Other View: Pearl Harbor's reminder: 'Freedom comes at a price'

Shuffling around his snow-shrouded, single-story Duluth home in December 2000, Hilmer Hadselford — then 80, with a cane in one hand and a strong cup of coffee in the other — told a story he hadn’t shared much since Dec. 7, 1941. He was there, at Pearl Harbor, that beautiful,...
DULUTH, MN
realclearhistory.com

How U.S., Japan Failed to Prevent Going to War

The attack by the Imperial Japanese Army against the Naval Base at Pearl Harbor catapulted the United States into World War II. While many are familiar with the bombing of Pearl Harbor, less is known about the attempts by Japan and the U.S. to avert war. Tensions were running high...
POLITICS
Milton Daily Standard

USS Pennsylvania at Pearl Harbor

Built at the Newport News Navy Yard, Virginia, and commissioned in 1916, the USS Pennsylvania (BB-38) was the lead ship of her class of United States Navy “super dreadnought” battleships. During WWII, she participated in every major naval offensive in the Pacific, from Alaska to Okinawa. During WWII, she earned...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Country
Singapore
Washington Examiner

What the ghosts of Pearl Harbor could teach today's generation

Today marks the 80th anniversary of Japan’s surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, which defined a generation. The attack killed over 2,400 Americans and wiped out most of the U.S. Pacific Fleet. Starting at 7:55 a.m., it lasted 75 minutes. Those 75 minutes would forever change the course of history, and today’s youth could learn a lot from it.
MILITARY
Rogersville Review

What Happened at Pearl Harbor: Timeline for 'A Day that will live in Infamy'

Early on the morning of Dec. 7, 1941, the peaceful Sunday morning in Hawaii was shattered by a Japanese attack on U.S. forces on the island. More than 350 Japanese planes strafed American forces in the surprise attack, which killed 2,404 Americans, both civilian and military. Here’s a timeline of events that fateful morning.
MILITARY
News-Herald.com

Stories behind Pearl Harbor attack bring chills 80 years later

Standing in the USS Arizona Memorial, the white concrete “bridge” that straddles the sunken Navy battleship, I expected to feel ghosts of the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor. I anticipated an energy echo from the past, a residual static that would make hairs stand up or goosebumps appear. But there was nothing paranormal during my visit to Honolulu one month before the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on the harbor.
MILITARY
realclearhistory.com

Examining Why Iwo Jima So Bitter and Brutal

Just over four miles long and two miles wide, Iwo Jima is a speck on the map. But in early 1945 this tiny volcanic island was the scene of some of the most savage fighting of the Second World War. By late 1944, the war in the Far East had...
MILITARY
Washington Times

Biden so weak even Mexico now threatening America

The president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, sent a somewhat threatening message Republicans’ way, telling them that if they dared oppose the 11 million illegals who President Biden wants to let cross to America, there would be you-know-what on ye olde Mexican political circuit to pay. On one hand,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy