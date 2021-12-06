FDR Knew What Was Coming at Pearl Harbor?

The second attempted attack on Pearl Harbor indirectly changed the course of the war in the Pacific. Eighty years ago today, the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor plunged the United States headlong into World War II, and the event’s notoriety has ensured it has remained a profound touchstone in the public’s imagination ever since. The surprise raid of December 7, 1941, exacted a heavy toll on the U.S. Navy’s Pacific Fleet battleships in particular, but it was not enough for Imperial Japan. That country staged a much less well-known follow-up attack less than three months later, this time using huge four-engine Kawanishi H8K flying boats, at the time a brand-new weapon, in what was one of the longest bombing missions flown up to that time.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO