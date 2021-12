The more things change, the more they stay the same. The Las Vegas Raiders appear to be in the midst of yet another collapse in the second half of the season. As is customary for any restless fan base that has toiled in mediocrity for the better part of a decade (which is sadly an improvement over the previous ten years), blame must be assigned without bias. More often than not, quarterback Derek Carr finds himself in the crosshairs of a frustrated Raider Nation; deciding a change at the position could help alter the fortunes of an organization that has maximized its assets and become the picture of functionality.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO