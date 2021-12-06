Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Tops century mark again

Revenge is a dish best served cold, which is fitting considering it will be a little chilly and windy in the Raiders' rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday. The last time these two teams played each other earlier this season, the Silver and Black were soundly defeated. The Chiefs are now on a five-game winning streak after having a rocky start to the season, and are in sole possession for first place of the AFC West. The main factor behind the decisive victory for the Chiefs was Patrick Mahomes, who threw for 406 passing yards and five touchdowns. In comparison, Derek Carr passed for 261 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO