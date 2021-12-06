ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Tops century mark again

 4 days ago

Renfrow caught nine of 10 targets for 102 yards in Sunday's 17-15 loss to Washington. The...

Raiders

Key Matchups: If you're still sleeping on Hunter Renfrow, then wake up

Revenge is a dish best served cold, which is fitting considering it will be a little chilly and windy in the Raiders' rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday. The last time these two teams played each other earlier this season, the Silver and Black were soundly defeated. The Chiefs are now on a five-game winning streak after having a rocky start to the season, and are in sole possession for first place of the AFC West. The main factor behind the decisive victory for the Chiefs was Patrick Mahomes, who threw for 406 passing yards and five touchdowns. In comparison, Derek Carr passed for 261 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
NFL
Derek Carr: Hunter Renfrow’s success this year doesn’t surprise me at all

In his third pro season, Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow has become one of quarterback Derek Carr‘s most reliable targets. Renfrow is currently leading the team with 73 receptions, 760 yards, and four touchdowns. He also sports an outstanding catch rate of 79 percent. Renfrow’s skill has particularly been on display in Las Vegas’ last two [more]
NFL
Raiders

Two-Minute Drill: Hunter Renfrow took command in the first half

Throughout the first half against Washington, the Raiders have had some decent drives, but have been unable to get into scoring territory. The Washington Football Team's defense has limited explosive plays – with the Silver and Black converting on only twice on third downs in the first half. The spotlight...
NFL
Fantasy Football 5 Up, 5 Down: Hunter Renfrow, Van Jefferson Up; Jimmy Garopplo, DeAndre Hopkins Down for Week 13

It seems like Thanksgiving was a long time ago, and fantasy managers are now focused on the playoffs. It is officially Week 13, and for those that didn’t change the settings in their leagues… playoffs begin next week. For those that play in Yahoo! or other major sites, odds are that the playoffs have moved to Weeks 15, 16 and 17 because of the extra regular-season game. Either way, a win this week is more important than ever. Try to start your best lineup and keep an eye on the injuries.
NFL
WR Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Week 14: Can Hunter Renfrow, Van Jefferson, and Brandin Cooks lead managers to the playoffs?

As we make our push towards the end of the fantasy football season and upcoming playoffs, making WR start ’em or sit ’em decisions for Week 14 begins to carry even more weight as teams separate themselves from the pack. With not all matchups being equal, here are our top wide receiver start ’em and sit ’em plays for Week 14 of fantasy football.
NFL
Derek Carr Shares Honest Admission On Hunter Renfrow

Derek Carr’s connection with wideout Hunter Renfrow has become a dominant offensive force in the league. There’s a big reason why they share such a strong connection, and it’s starts off the field. Renfrow, the former Clemson standout, is having his best NFL season yet. He’s caught...
NFL
Tom Brady Names The 1 Team He Likes Beating The Most

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has beaten every team in the NFL throughout his career but there’s one team that he loves to win against more than any other. It should come as no one’s surprise that it’s the New York Giants. Brady lost to New York twice in the Super Bowl while he was with New England, one of which came in 2008 when his team was vying for a perfect season.
NFL
Cowboys Player’s Wife Announces He’s Out For Season

A Dallas Cowboys player’s wife took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to announce her husband’s injury diagnosis. Kate Urban, the wife of Cowboys defensive lineman Brent Urban, announced on Tuesday that Brent is out for the season. The Cowboys defensive player underwent season-ending tricep surgery. He’ll continue to be involved...
NFL
Does Lamar Jackson Have Doo-Doo Ass Or What

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a late and unexpected scratch from Baltimore’s Week 11 road game against the crummy Bears. Jackson, who’d had a cold earlier in the week, said he was “feeling great” after practicing Friday, suggesting he was on track to play. So what the hell happened? Random weight-room injury? Tripped by a mischievous dog while walking down the stairs of his own home? Abducted by aliens? What could knock an MVP-grade quarterback out on a Sunday morning, thrusting the undrafted Tyler Huntley into action for an important road contest?
NFL
Tom Brady Shares Where He Wants Son Jack to Play Football

Tom Brady can already see it -- his 14-year-old son, Jack, will one day don Michigan blue and throw the pigskin as the starting quarterback for the Wolverines. The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback revealed in the newest episode of his SiriusXM podcast Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, why he so badly wants his son to play the sport he has loved and dominated for decades.
NFL
Raleek Brown, 5-Star Running Back, Flips Commitment

The Oklahoma Sooners have lost yet another major recruit in the wake of Lincoln Riley’s departure from the program. On Thursday, five-star running back recruit Raleek Brown announced his decision to flip his commitment from Oklahoma and follow Riley to USC. “Momma I’m Staying Home… Los Angeles let’s turn it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NFL
Football
Sports
Bruce Arians Announces Decision On WR Antonio Brown

On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to end an uncharacteristic two-game skid. However, that could prove difficult without Antonio Brown. Just moments ago, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced Brown will not play on Monday night when Tampa Bay takes on the New York Giants. Brown has...
NFL
Packers Announce Official Decision On QB Aaron Rodgers

The Packers announced just moments ago they’ve activated Rodgers off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Rodgers missed Green Bay’s Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jordan Love got the start in his place, but didn’t have much success in a 13-7 loss to Patrick Mahomes and company. Rodgers, the 2020-21...
NFL
NFL World Reacts To Troubling Baker Mayfield News

Despite getting the win over the Detroit Lions today, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield wasn’t in the mood to show off his swagger after the game. According to Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot, Mayfield was the first Browns player to leave the field after the final whistle. He reportedly looked mad, didn’t celebrate with fans or teammates, and declined to speak to the media afterwards.
NFL

