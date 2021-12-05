ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Chiefs S Daniel Sorenson snags 75-yard pick-six vs. Broncos

By John Dillon
 4 days ago
A tumultuous season for Kansas City Chiefs safety Daniel Sorenson has started to turn around for the veteran safety in recent weeks, with a huge pick-six against Denver proving he’s still a defensive threat. He was benched earlier this year in favor of Juan Thornhill after a bad start left Sorenson the scapegoat of the Chiefs’ defensive struggles.

Their bad start ended up being just that; a bad start. The defense has rebounded in a big way to become an asset for the team when they’ve needed it the most. It turns out that Sorenson’s involvement in the defense wasn’t cause to get rid of him as some Twitter users have suggested, but was only an issue insofar as the regularity of his use.

Check out this highlight-reel pick-six that sealed the game against the Broncos in primetime on Sunday night:

The Chiefs played with their food for the better part of this meeting against Denver, but Sorenson put the game away with that effort in the middle of the fourth quarter. After all of the grief he’s been given over the course of his struggles and tribulations earlier this year, the play is sure to instill some confidence in the veteran safety ahead of the most important part of Kansas City’s schedule.

At 31 years old, Sorenson is one of the most experienced players on the Chiefs’ defense and has been known as a leader in the locker room. An undrafted gem from Brigham Young University, he joined Kansas City in 2014 and was a member of the team’s championship roster in 2020.

If he can find hit his stride in the back end of 2021, Sorenson could be a huge playoff contributor, and make more plays like this one for the Chiefs’ in crucial moments. He’ll still have some work to do before fans forget how he looked earlier this year, but a play like this goes a long way towards their confidence in his abilities.

