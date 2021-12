Game balls, quotable and a look ahead following the Broncos’ Week 12 win over the Chargers, 28-13, to improve to 6-5. Surtain’s best performance of his young NFL career again showed why GM George Paton and the Broncos were so amped that the cornerback fell to them at No. 9 in April’s draft. Surtain intercepted passes thrown by Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert twice, first on an underthrown ball in the end zone and then off a deflection that resulted in a 70-yard return for a TD.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO