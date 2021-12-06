Man stabbed in the eye, has bag stolen in Midtown
Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the eye in Manhattan on Sunday. It happened at West 50th Street and Broadway around 7 p.m. The victim, who is believed to be a street vendor, was stabbed in his left eye by a man who stole his bag. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital. Police are still looking for the suspect. MORE NEWS: Columbia student dead, tourist wounded in random stabbings
Sonia Rincon reports, as we learn more about the two men who were randomly stabbed, one fatally, by the same knife-wielding suspect.
