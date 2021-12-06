ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Man stabbed in the eye, has bag stolen in Midtown

By Eyewitness News
 7 days ago

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the eye in Manhattan on Sunday.

It happened at West 50th Street and Broadway around 7 p.m.

The victim, who is believed to be a street vendor, was stabbed in his left eye by a man who stole his bag. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital.

Police are still looking for the suspect.

MORE NEWS: Columbia student dead, tourist wounded in random stabbings

Sonia Rincon reports, as we learn more about the two men who were randomly stabbed, one fatally, by the same knife-wielding suspect.

sugarpie5
6d ago

Why do ppl blame the government or someone else for ppl bad judgments, no one make ppl do bad things.

Richard Clarke
7d ago

Visit NYC for Christmas and get assaulted by the RIKERS ISLAND GRADUATES

