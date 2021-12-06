Man stabbed in the eye, has bag stolen in Midtown

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the eye in Manhattan on Sunday.

It happened at West 50th Street and Broadway around 7 p.m.

The victim, who is believed to be a street vendor, was stabbed in his left eye by a man who stole his bag. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital.

Police are still looking for the suspect.

Sonia Rincon reports, as we learn more about the two men who were randomly stabbed, one fatally, by the same knife-wielding suspect.

