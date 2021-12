Peacock has ordered a full season of Supernatural Academy, a YA animated fantasy series based on author Jaymin Eve's bestselling book series The Supernatural Academy. 41 Entertainment will produce the series starring twin sisters marked at birth. One sister is raised in the supernatural world, while her sister was brought up in the human world. Another difference between the two is the sister raised in the supernatural world is confident and popular, with her human-world sister an offbeat outsider. A reunion of the sisters will take place at Supernatural Academy, though neither one is really excited about it. "These adversarial twins will have to learn to get over their differences and trust each other in order to save themselves – and save the world!" the logline reads.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO