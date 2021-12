It really is quite enticing when a game asks if you’d like to move to an island where your main goals are to explore and decorate things. Gardenia does things differently than most due to its adoration of verticality and silly hijinks, but it definitely hits on some of the same beats as games like Animal Crossing. It has some issues with signposting, and can be a little too obtuse for its own good, but the island its set on is a good place to spend several hours, provided you like gliding through the air, harvesting resources, and gardening.

