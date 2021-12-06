ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Holland Recalls Being Told He'd Get Spider-Man Role Because He Wasn't 'Good-Looking'

By Catherine Armecin
 4 days ago
Tom Holland is opening up about the extensive audition process that led him to be cast as Spider-Man/Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During a recent appearance on "The Graham Norton Show," Holland, 25, recalled that the audition process for "Spider-Man" took seven months and involved "eight or nine different...

