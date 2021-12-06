Tom Holland Recalls Being Told He'd Get Spider-Man Role Because He Wasn't 'Good-Looking'

Taking the concept of a supportive girlfriend to new heights, Zendaya caught Tom Holland for a stunt on the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home. In an appearance on the Graham Norton Show, she and Holland explained that they were attached for a scene in the film where MJ and Spider-Man jump off a bridge. “I would land before him,” Zendaya said, extending her leg for emphasis. “‘Cause my feet obviously hit the ground before he does.” Holland turned to the camera with a smile, confirming, “Yeah.” He went on to explain that his feet would swing from underneath him after he hit the ground, and the pair demonstrated how she would carry him. Even though Holland was the superhero and supposed to look cool, he concluded that it was “so nice to be caught for a change.” Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal recently told Fandango that there are plans to make another trilogy of Spider-Man movies with Tom Holland and Marvel. While she didn’t specifically mention Zendaya, we hope MJ is there to catch her short king every step of the way. Watch the pair’s cute reenactment of their stunt above.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO