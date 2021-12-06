ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

BTS Will Take an ‘Extended Period of Rest’

By Lars Brandle
Billboard
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's a rest, but not the end of days, insist the Seoul-based music company Big Hit. BTS is taking a well-earned break. The K-pop phenomenon will enjoy a hiatus at the completion of their scheduled upcoming events, which include the BTS Permission To Dance On Stage shows and the Jingle Ball...

www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Connecticut Post

Permission to Rest: BTS are Taking a Break, But a New Album Is Already in the Works

BTS will finally get some time off, their label, Big Hit, announced on Twitter Sunday, Dec. 5. The “period of rest,” as Big Hit called, will mark the Korean group’s first major break since 2019. It comes after a wildly busy period, during which BTS released a pair of albums (2020’s Be and Map of the Soul: 7) and several Number One singles (“Dynamite,” “Butter,” and “Permission to Dance”). The Rolling Stone cover stars also just wrapped a four-night stand at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium and performed at the L.A. stop of the Jingle Ball Tour (they even released a holiday remix of “Butter” for good measure).
Reuters

K-pop band BTS to take extended break ahead of March concert

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - South Korean superstar pop band BTS will take an “extended period of rest” following U.S. appearances this month before returning to the stage in Seoul in March, the group’s management company said. Bighit Music, the group’s management company, said in a statement on Sunday that the...
dallassun.com

BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family

Seoul [South Korea], December 7 (ANI/Global Economic): Some members of K-pop supergroup BTS returned to Incheon International Airport on December 6 after the world tour concert in Los Angeles. BTS will have an official long vacation from the 6th and spend time with family. This is BTS' second long-term vacation...
thecurrent-online.com

BTS Is Taking A ‘BREAK’ From Music Together!

The guys from BTS have been giving full throttle non-stop for years. Now the K-Pop band has announced a break and says goodbye to their fans for the time being. On Sunday, December 5th, the management of BTS announced in a statement that Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook would take a “winter break”. After their first slightly longer break in 2019, the guys will retreat for a while for the second time after their planned shows in December. During this time, you should rest and recharge your batteries so that you can start again afterward.
allkpop.com

BTS to take their time off to recharge

According to the announcement, the boys will return with a new album and continue their 'Permission to Dance on Stage' tour in Seoul in March of next year after the vacation. What's with the hate comments. This is a very well deserved break! Rest well. 21. kairiii313 pts. 15 hours...
Elite Daily

BTS Is Taking Time Off And The ARMY Is Collectively Sobbing

Say it ain’t so: the members of BTS are taking a break. After rocking the stage at LA’s SoFi stadium in November and December, they're about to slow down. On Dec. 5, BIGHIT, their management company, revealed the guys will take their first “extended period of rest” since 2019.
Billboard

BTS Members Launch Individual Instagram Accounts Amid ‘Extended Period of Rest’ Announcement

The K-pop stars will be taking a break from the end of the year until 2022. BTS is using their “extended period of rest” to share tidbits of their life on Instagram. On Monday (Dec. 6), all seven BTS members made individual accounts on the social media app, and have already amassed a significant amount of followers in the few hours their pages have been live.
EW.com

BTS are — now, nobody panic — taking a little break

For the first time since 2019, the members of BTS are taking a little "me time." And it's not like you can blame them. Jin, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, V, and Jimin have been going hard for the past two years — in the middle of a pandemic, no less — racking up five consecutive No. 1 singles, their third and fourth consecutive No. 1 albums, a Grammy nomination, and general global domination.
justjaredjr.com

BTS is Taking a Break to Get 'Re-Inspired' & to 'Recharge'

BTS has made a very big announcement. The K-Pop band’s label announced on Sunday (December 5) that BTS will be taking a break. “We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019, after they complete their official scheduled events of ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LA’ and the ’2021 Jingle Ball Tour,’” BTS‘ label Big Hit Music wrote on Twitter.
Vulture

BTS Is Taking a Vacation

Much like the queen of England, BTS is entering a new phase of their reign and won’t be seen for several weeks. After keeping up a cuckoo-bananas schedule through 2020 and 2021, the band will be taking an extended period of rest, Big Hit Music announced on Twitter. It’s their first break since 2019, giving Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook a chance to spend the holidays with their families. “We kindly ask once again that you show consideration for their need to enjoy ordinary and free, everyday lives while solely concentrating on themselves, albeit for a short while, during their period of rest,” the statement read in part. The band is coming hot off a concert in Los Angeles, a performance at AMAs, and reconciling with James Corden.
Billboard

GAYLE’s ‘abcdefu’ Bounds Up Hot 100, Tops Alternative Charts

GAYLE‘s debut hit “abcdefu” surges from No. 51 to No. 24 in its second week on the Billboard Hot 100 and rises to No. 1 on Billboard‘s Alternative Streaming Songs and Alternative Digital Song Sales charts dated Dec. 11. The coronations are her first on any...
Billboard

Harry Styles Hits Career High With Love on Tour’s Nearly $95 Million Gross

Harry Styles wrapped his Love on Tour on Nov. 28 in Long Island, N.Y. After 42 U.S. shows, Love on Tour closed with $94.7 million and 719,000 tickets sold. The trek began on Sept. 4 at the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas with $1.7 million and 13,400 tickets sold. Sold-out and among the strongest arena earnings of the year until that point, it was still a relatively modest start for the shaggy-haired boy-bander turned gender-bending pop superstar. By the end of the run, he was averaging $2.25 million and 17,100 tickets each night.
Laredo Morning Times

Watch: Olivia Rodrigo Performs Stripped-Down Version of ‘Traitor’ for Dolby Campaign

Fresh off her “New Artist of the Year” win at the American Music Awards, Olivia Rodrigo is teaming up with Dolby Atmos to help fans experience music in a whole new way as well. The singer appears in a new campaign for Dolby, performing a stripped-down version of her latest single, “Traitor,” while revealing intimate details about the songwriting process behind the song.
Billboard

Matthew Morgan Named Co-Head of UTA Nashville Office

Matthew Morgan will join Jeffrey Hasson as co-head of UTA’s Nashville office, it was announced today. The move follows Morgan’s 13 years with CAA and two years with CMT. Additionally, the agency announced that rock agent Buster Phillips will join its Music City headquarters. “Matthew and Buster are well-respected agents...
Billboard

Audiomack Launches Fan-Engagement Feature ‘Supporters’

Streaming service Audiomack unveils a novel feature that will enable loyal fans to tip their favorite artist’s music. Dubbed “Supporters” and announced today (Dec. 7), the innovation works both ways by creating a new revenue stream for recording artists, while giving fans a much deeper connection with their music heroes.
